Kim Kardashian gives some major sultry vibes in latest Instagram photos

Kim Kardashian showed off her curves in a green pantsuit complete with shiny, vinyl bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Admedia

Kim Kardashian showed off some envious curves in her latest series of photos shared to her Instagram account yesterday.

Kim Kardashian sizzled in a fiery-green body suit, blazer and slacks

The reality star and hopeful future lawyer sizzled in a clover-green pantsuit and what appeared to be a rigid vinyl bodysuit, complete with matching green flames that rose up from the bottom.

Emerald green pumps tied together the stunning look, with green straps encircling her slender ankles.

Kim displayed some wild nails as she leaned against a velvet green sofa or caressed her face. The nude-toned shockers seemed to shoot straight out from her fingers at lengths that looked to be two or three inches, with some ending in crazy coils.

Free of any jewelry except for a bulky, gold choker, Kim brought some wow-factor to her flawless features with matte, latte-colored lips and black eyeliner that ended in dramatic swirls on her cheekbones.

Her long lashes were set off by pale, sherbet orange eyelids and her cheeks had a hint of rosy blush dashed on.

No stranger to sharing sexy or promotional photos to her social media accounts, Kim posted a revealing bikini shot two days ago.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star bared her tanned physique for the camera while lounging by the pool in a hip-hugging tan bikini bottom and top, which was adorned with two peach emblems.

Has Kim passed the baby bar exam and what led to her wanting to study law?

Aside from her reality stardum and social media posts, Kim has aspired to pursue a future in the law.

The starlet recently shared her frustration in the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after failing the baby bar for the second time this year.

Kim’s attraction to law began in part when she became a vocal celebrity advocate of non-violent offender Alice Marie Johnson, who had spent over twenty years in jail as of 2018 before being released the same year.

The First Step Act was signed into law in 2018 as well, bringing about a huge change for prison reform as it aimed to reduce prison overcrowding by “retroactively eliminating the disparity in crack and cocaine sentences, easing requirements for mandatory minimums and giving judges more leeway in sentencing, and increasing “good time credits,” which (would) make it easier for prisoners to shave time off their sentence with good behavior,” as reported by Elite Magazine in 2019.

According to TMZ, Kim got a score of 474 her first time around and a slightly lower score of 463 on her second attempt, both of which fall under the passing score of 560 or higher.

Kim is rumored to be aiming for her third try sometime later this summer.