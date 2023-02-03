Although Kim Kardashian may be single, that isn’t stopping the businesswoman from celebrating Valentine’s Day or getting into the spirit.

The reality TV star put her 344 million Instagram followers to use, promoting her latest SKIMS release in a series of sizzling pictures.

The Selfish author did what she does best– took selfies in her closet and looked fabulous.

While Kim’s latest beautiful images came from her iPhone, the shots easily could have appeared in any magazine.

Luckily for social media followers, the post came free of charge.

Each image revealed Kim’s curves and toned figure, and the lingerie was a perfect choice for Valentine’s Day, a holiday all about love and romance. The post was a great way to promote SKIMS and show how the garments looked on a flawless figure like Kim’s.

Kim Kardashian strikes a pose in SKIMS for Valentine’s Day

The first picture revealed Kim pouting her lips, which has been her go-to pose for years. Kim lounged on her carpet floor, with color-coordinated clothing hanging behind her.

She donned a pink one-piece with red lace detailing, creating major Valentine’s Day vibes. Kim modeled a lace-adorned silk teddy with a strategically placed cutout under the bodice. The teddy, in Neon Orchid, retails for $88 and will likely sell out quickly.

The second shot showed Kim at a different angle, capturing her reflection in the mirror with her legs folded. She looked down at the viewfinder, still pursing her lips, with her dark tresses in a stylish braid. The mother of four kept things casual with no shoes.

Finally, Kim returned to her first pose, with a more exaggerated kiss, perhaps in honor of February 14.

As Kim revealed in her caption, the SKIMS Valentine’s Day collection was now available to purchase.

Kim Kardashian’s business ventures

Kim may have a billion-dollar business with SKIMS, but that isn’t the only brand she has under her belt.

The SKIMS co-founder also has her skincare line called SKKN and a podcast called The System.

The middle Kardashian sister spoke with Interview magazine in September about her various ventures.

In the interview, she offered insight into a typical day in her life.

Kim started at the beginning, explaining, “Well, I woke up, and I worked out, and then I dropped my kids off at day camp. I’m shooting a little content for SKKN this morning, and I figured out how to do some voiceovers on Reels. Then, I’m going to record an episode of my podcast. I’m doing a true crime podcast on Spotify.”

Kim never appears to stop working, which means constant new content for her thankful fans.