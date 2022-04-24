Kim Kardashian celebrates the weekend in her underwear

Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie. @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is posing in her stretchy SKIMS undies and looking happier than ever for poolside weekend photos. The 41-year-old mogul continues to make headlines for her new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, but she’s still a talking point every time she updates to promote her SKIMS line.

Posting on Sunday, the new Hulu star wowed with her killer figure and flat stomach on display, going for a sporty finish as she wore sweatpants and a fresh face.

Kim Kardashian stuns in weekend SKIMS look

Kim wowed fans in a triple set of photos as she smiled while sunlight poured all over her. Kim posed by a rectangular pool amid greenery, showing off her abs and curves in an ivory sports bra and pairing it with matching underpants.

The queen bee of reality TV ensured her black sweatpants were worn low to peep the full set, with additional photos showing her joyfully throwing back her head while closing her eyes and catching some morning rays.

In the photos, Kim flaunted her slim waist, with a caption shouting out her 2019-founded clothing and shapewear line.

“Sunday in my @skims,” the billionaire wrote, with fans leaving over 1.5 million likes in two hours.

SKIMS has been making headlines this year. In March, Kim jetted out to Miami, FL, for the high-profile launch of SKIMS Swim, with sister Khloe Kardashian also attending. The best-selling brand, which has gone from strength to strength since launching under its initial Kimono name, is now retailing nightwear, sweats, slip dresses, plus undies. Of course, it remains famous for its innovative shapewear.

Kim Kardashian knew why to found SKIMS

“The inspiration for SKIMS started with finding solutions for dressing issues as opposed to “fixing” or changing a woman’s natural shape and figure. I wanted shapewear that would allow me to wear amazing fashion pieces comfortably—whether it be a super high slit, low back, or plunging neckline. I also wanted SKIMS to feel accessible for all women, so from the beginning, I wanted at least nine shades and an extended size range,” Kim told Nordstrom.

Kim also revealed that her whole purpose for founding the brand was “having a woman tell me that SKIMS is the first shapewear she has found that actually matches her skin tone, or comes in a size that fits and feels comfortable.”

Kim is also CEO of her best-selling KKW Beauty brand.