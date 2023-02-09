Kim Kardashian looked stunning in a new selfie in which she modeled SKIMS.

With her sensational and curvaceous figure, Kim is an ideal model for her successful clothing brand.

The entrepreneur co-founded the brand in 2019, and it became a fixture in the body positivity and inclusivity movement.

In a stunning photo, Kim modeled shapewear from her brand, which also offers underwear and loungewear.

She wore a white crop top and matching bodycon shorts for the selfie she shared on her Instagram Story.

In the snap, Kim played with her hair as she focused on her iPhone to capture the perfect selfie.

Kim Kardashian stuck a pose to model for SKIMS. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian’s workout routine starts early in the morning

Kim’s trainer Melissa Alcantara spoke to Women’s Health magazine to break down her fitness routine.

Due to her busy schedule, Kim starts her workout at 6 a.m. and focuses primarily on weight training rather than cardio.

“85 percent of our training is weight training, and the other 15 is made up of cardio,” Alcantra said to the outlet.

The Kardashians star focuses on her legs and famous glutes and can perform up to 1,000 squats in one day.

Kim exercises six days with one rest day and performs full-body workouts with a focus on her chest, triceps, and biceps. She dedicates one day to her abdominal exercises.

Her ab workout consists of a hamstring curl machine, lying leg lifts, reverse V-ups, and an abs bicycle with the clap.

Kim opened up about her impressive weight loss in the interview: “I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good.”

As for her diet routine, Kim has said she follows mostly a plant-based diet and has given up meat.

In addition, she frequently shares what she eats on her social media.

According to Body + Soul, she typically enjoys healthy breakfast options, such as chia pudding, a smoothie, or oatmeal. The 42-year-old beauty also has vegan sausage as a breakfast alternative.

For lunch, Kim may go with falafel with rice and salad, a vegan meat alternative with salad, or vegan tacos.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur partnered with Beyond Meat and starred in an ad for the brand.

At dinnertime, she has more of the same as lunch with a source of healthy vegan protein and vegetables.

Kim Kardashian goes makeup free for SKKN

Kim went barefaced to show her skincare routine with products from her brand SKKN.

In the clip, she is seen washing her face clean before adding an eye moisturizer and other skincare steps to achieve her plump look.

Her daughter North makes an appearance in the video, flashing a huge smile.

The brand has nine skincare products that include a cleanser, toner, face cream, and exfoliator.