Kim Cattrall stuns at the 2023 Audi and Conde Nast Never Follow Bash. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Walter Weissman/STAR MAX

Kim Cattrall looked incredible in a LBD.

She wore the outfit when she attended the 2022 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards. Jennifer Hudson and Angela Bassett were also in attendance.

The actress wore a short black dress that showed off her toned legs underneath. She covered it up with a black and white tweed blazer.

She paired the dress with matching sequin heels, small earrings, and wore her hair down.

Kim was also given the Screen Icon award at the event.

From wearing plunging swimsuits to this particular look, Kim has proven that she has an incredible fashion sense.

Kim Cattrall turned heads in an all-black look and heels. Pic credit: Bob Grey / BACKGRID

Kim Cattrall’s glam look

A few weeks ago Kim attended an outside dining event in Toronto, Canada. And she did so in style.

She wore a purple maxi dress with a large belt hugged across her waist.

The actress complemented the dress with a pair of white heels and a blue suit jacket draped over her shoulders.

She was accompanied by her boyfriend Russel Thomas. He wore a matching suit jacket, white pants, and brown loafers.

They have been together for the past six years. And while Kim was born in the UK, she considers Canada her home after moving there at a young age.

Kim Cattrall’s latest campaign

Earlier this year, Kim announced that she was going to partner with the popular skincare brand Ole Henriksen.

She is their newest celebrity partner and has already been the face of one of their recent campaigns.

The actress recently opened up about working with the company and both of their reputations.

In an interview with InStyle, she said, “[The brand] is so respected, not just by its customers, but within the industry. Ole has been around for ages and has a sterling reputation, and I’ve been around for a long time and have a strong reputation as well. I just felt that it was a really good brand, I wanted to be in business with them.”

She also gave insight into how she approaches opportunities in her career. “…it’s really important to listen, to take the time, to listen to what feels right and follow that. That’s really where I have found the most joy.”

Kim rose to fame over 20 years ago from her iconic role as Samantha Jones in the Sex And The City franchise.

Now, she is set to star in the Netflix series Glamorous, which is expected to release in 2023.