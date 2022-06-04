Kim Cattrall, 65, stuns in plunging swimsuit

Kim Cattrall absolutely stunned her fans and the internet when she shared a stunning new picture of herself rocking a one-piece with a sexy, deep neckline. ©ImageCollect.com/KeithMayhew/Landmark-Media

Kim Cattrall may be well-known for her role as Samantha Jones in the hit series Sex and the City but the 65-year-old actress can now add Instagram icon to the list of her accolades.

Taking the internet by storm this weekend, Kim looked absolutely stunning as she shared her own version of the trendy swimwear shares that many other celebrities have been partaking in the last few weeks as they prep for impending summer.

Kim looked ravishing in a swimsuit with a plunging neckline

The actress — who has more recently been in the news for her notable absence from the Sex and the City spin-off series, And Just Like That, due to some bad blood between herself and her former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker — took to her social media platform to get in on some of the summertime vibes fellow celebs have been giving off lately.

Kim gave a sassy little hip tilt for her snap, rocking a snazzy one-piece suit with a very dramatic neckline that plunged down almost to her navel.

The photo appeared to have a filter on it, making the exact color of her swimwear difficult to discern, but whatever the hue, Kim made sure to let the shape of the attire do all the talking without the need for nailing down an exact color.

Keeping her hair back in a simple ponytail or low bun, with the exact style hard to make out, Kim let two strips of thicker locks hang down to frame her minimally-made-up face as she gazed rather fiercely into the lens, quirking her lips into a coy little smirk.

Though the overall shot itself was eye-catching, it was the plunging neckline dominating the front of the swimwear that truly stole the whole show as the dramatic v-shaped open front revealed plenty of sexy skin and bust.

Sarah Jessica Parker has said that her feud with Kim has been ‘painful’

Despite experiencing massive success on the original Sex and the City series, Kim seemed happy to part ways with her fellow actresses, namely Sarah Jessica, following reports of a rift between the pair.

After a third Sex and the City movie was pulled due to reported demands that Kim made about her pay scale, the rumored rivalry between Sarah and the actress appeared to come to fruition as Sarah was initially the one who had claimed, innocently, according to her, that Kim refused to participate unless she was given more money.

An online spat soon began between the two following the tragic death of Kim’s brother, where Kim lashed out at Sarah for sending her love to the actress during her hard time.

Sarah opened up not long ago about how the spat had affected her, saying the whole thing was “very hard to talk about,” as reported on by Monsters and Critics.

“There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show,” Sarah said while discussing where she stands with Kim.

“I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way,” she noted.