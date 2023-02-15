Kim and Khloe Kardashian gracefully descended an elegant staircase in perfect fashion, with matching outfits.

The reality stars struck multiple poses and worked their angles to show off all sides of the stylish ensemble. The last couple of photos even showcased Kim lying on the ground to capture her sister’s beauty.

They both sported matching crop tops that ended well above the belly button and featured a plunging square neckline. Kim’s donned a silverfish gray look, while Khloe’s was a slick black.

The stars paired the top with long skirts that draped to the floor and featured a thigh-high slit that highlighted their toned legs. The skirts perfectly hugged their hips to complement their matching hourglass figures.

The two sisters opted to forgo shoes and rocked a barefoot look, which enhanced the outfit even more.

While their outfits were largely the same, they added some of their individual flair for good measure. While Kim accessorized with shining body jewelry around her waist and an anklet, Khloe glammed up with multiple silver bracelets all on one wrist.

Their gorgeous locks also differed. While Kim’s dark locks cascaded down her shoulders, Khloe’s blonde tresses were styled into an elegant updo.

Overall the two channeled each other’s energy wonderfully and looked gorgeous in the process. Kim captioned her look, “Kiki & Koko,” and it earned well over 3 million likes and was flooded with thousands of comments.

Kim Kardashian models for GREG ROSS

Kim is incredibly successful and works hard at her brand partnerships. She recently modeled a stunning hot pink look for Gres Ross.

The businesswoman channeled Barbie in the all-pink ensemble with a sports bra and high-waisted leggings. The style of the outfit showed off her incredible figure and toned abs.

It was paired with a matching pink jacket, which sat low on Kim’s shoulders as she held up two peace signs for the camera. She puckered up her lips, and her gorgeous hair flowed down to her hips.

Knee-high black boots were placed over the pink leggings, and Kim accessorized with a sparking crystal necklace. Her makeup was gorgeous, with pink highlights on her lips, cheeks, and in her eyeshadow.

The Greg Ross clothing brand sells a variety of luxury pieces that lead which fashion, like the look that Kim modeled.

Kim Kardashian attended Natalie Halcro’s pink pajama party

Kim has been loving the all-pink look, and she was invited to the perfect occasion for just that style. Actress Natalie Halcro threw a slumber party to celebrate her birthday with the cutest theme — a pink pajama party.

Each of Natalie’s attendees threw on pretty pink pajamas and got ready to party the night away. Kim looked amazing in the light pink onesie that perfectly hugged her figure and showed off her famous curves.

Each party-goer also wore fuzzy pink slippers to fully embrace the theme.

Kim included in her caption, “It was the perfect night of pampering and catching up. I love you girls.”