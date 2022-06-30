Kiernan Shipka thrills in skimpy bikini showoff

Kiernan Shipka close up. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com/FeatureFlash

Kiernan Shipka is stunning in a skimpy checkered bikini as she shows off her summer body.

The 22-year-old Mad Men actress, also known for her role in CW drama Riverdale, put her sensational swimwear physique on show as she shared a quick Instagram Story today – unsurprisingly, the photo went viral within minutes.

Kiernan Shipka stuns in cute checkered bikini

Posting on Thursday, the Chicago-born star snapped herself indoors, backed by floor-to-ceiling windows opening onto an ocean-view balcony.

Drawing the eye with her tiny waist and toned abs, the blonde modeled a tiny black-and-white bikini in check prints, going feminine with string bow ties at the shoulders and keeping it skimpy via minimal bottoms.

Sending out a slight smile, Kiernan posed likely makeup-free, also ditching the glam as she wore her hair a little scruffy and tied back.

No caption was offered.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum, followed by over 8 million on Instagram, is fast rising as a new “it” girl. She’s been sharing fashionista and life shots for her rising fanbase, also including high-end brands. In April, the star posed in a hot pink minidress from Italian designer Valentino. Adding in platform heels and elbow gloves, Kiernan flaunted her killer legs, adding tongue-face emoji for her caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kiernan Shipka looks to the stars (and might be right)

Kiernan has opened up on her mentality and what she turns to when it isn’t agents and casting directors.

“I approach everything with a little bit of skepticism, and I’m not going to call myself a witch by any means because I know that there are practicing witches out there. But I definitely do believe in and vibe with that kind of stuff. The last time I was in L.A., I saw a medium for the first time. It was something I’d always wanted to do. And I love looking at astrology,” she told Byrdie.

The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars face continued: “I’ve got some crystals, too, and I’ve been using them as of late, mostly for healing purposes. I cleansed them under the moon; I did the whole damn thing. I mostly use quartz.”

Kiernan is featuring on Riverdale in 2022. This year will also bring her to the TV series Swimming with Sharks and The White House Plumbers. Also testimony to her rising profile is her celebrity following: Shipka’s Instagram is followed by stars including actress Alexandra Daddario, model Kaia Gerber, plus High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens.