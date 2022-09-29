Kiernan Shipka stuns in thigh-skimming LBD to honor her ‘inner child’

Kiernan Shipka looked stunning in a classic LBD. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

Kiernan Shipka looked fabulous as she dazzled in a new photo shared with fans.

Posing on a grand staircase, she looked elegant in a classic little black dress as she recreated a childhood photo.

The black minidress was bodycon style and hugged Kiernan’s body, showing off her figure and incredible legs.

The star of the show, however, was the abundance of feathers that gathered at the top to create a fun off-the-shoulder feature on the dress.

The Mad Men actress had her pretty blonde hair tied up, with her bangs loosely falling in front, allowing us to see her shoulders as she rocked the strapless number.

A classic black heel with a pointed toe and some understated sage green earrings were paired with the dress. She also wore a green ring on her finger that matched the earrings.

The little black number was by Maison Valentino, which she tagged in the post.

The photograph was posted as part of a set and shared with her 7.9 million Instagram followers.

In another picture, Shipka looked off to the side as she leaned on the staircase railing, with one leg crossed in front of the other.

Kiernan Shipka recreates childhood photograph in fun social media post

The final picture shows her as a young girl posing on the same staircase in the original photo, which inspired the Instagram recreation.

Young Kiernan wears a striped, strapless sundress in shades of blue, purple, and pink. She accessorized with an oversized pair of white-rimmed sunglasses and a silver metallic handbag.

Fans enjoyed the photoset, commenting, “SO BEAUTIFUL.”, “So cute 😭” and, “Cute!”

Other followers loved the nostalgic recreation, expressing their delight by saying, “YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY STUNNING.” and, “we love to see a stunning reboot 🖤”

Pic credit: @kiernanshipka/Instagram

She simply captioned the post, “honor your inner child :).”

Kiernan Shipka stuns in a lilac sheer sequin dress

The 22-year-old actress recently rocked another Maison Valentino dress, this time a beautiful sequin number.

She crouched in an elegant post for the photograph, where the light shone onto her light purple dress that caused the sequins to sparkle.

Her gorgeous figure faced forward as she slightly turned her head to the side to face the camera.

She placed a hand gently under her chin with the other wrapped around her stomach as she held the dress.

In contrast to the dainty feel of the purple dress, the actress made a statement by wearing bold, black patent leather platforms.

Her makeup was subtle yet beautiful and complimented the look of the outfit. She opted for a soft eyeliner look, rosy cheeks, and a clear glossy lip.

She captioned the image with the words, “arctic grape.”