Kiernan Shipka has something on her mind as she hides behind a statue. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kiernan Shipka has been celebrating a significant weekend in Sabrina fans’ history, as the fictional character’s birthday was on Halloween.

As readers may recall, Kiernan portrayed Sabrina Spellman in the Netflix series, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

But the actress took time from the celebrations to show her playful side, which showed the gorgeous woman playing behind a statue.

The 22-year-old posted the latest share for her 7.9 million Instagram fans and followers.

Kiernan posed from inside a hotel corridor with soft lighting as she stood behind a white statue figure.

She grabbed the back of the statue’s head as she struck a mysterious pose. Kiernan rocked a black strapless gown which was only partially visible because of the photograph’s angle. Behind her, there was beautiful carpeting and a no-smoking sign on the wall down the hall. Kiernan’s hair was parted in the center with loose waves and a lot of shine.

Kiernan tagged Christian Coppola, a director with whom she has worked frequently in the past.

Just one week shy of her 23rd birthday, Kiernan has seen outstanding accomplishments as an actress. She starred as Sally Draper on the hit AMC show Mad Men from 2007 to 2015.

Kiernan Shipka talks Mad Men and Sally Draper

Kiernan celebrated the 15th anniversary of Mad Men in April, and she revealed some surprising news about her character, Sally Draper.

The actress told ET, “I’m not done with Sally.”

The statement indicated that Kiernan would be open to a reprisal of the role that made her a household name.

Kiernan also speculated about where she believed Sally would have gone after the series wrapped.

Kiernan said, “I don’t think she’d be in New York. I think she’d do L.A. … but I’m not done with her at all.”

Kiernan’s TV dad, Jon Hamm, echoed similar sentiments when the show wrapped in 2015.

Kiernan Shipka stars in The White House Plumbers

While nothing is set in stone for a Mad Men reprisal, Kiernan has other projects on the horizon.

She filmed a show based on the Watergate scandal called The White House Plumbers. The series premieres next year and also stars Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, and Lena Headey.

The plot depicts the true story of Richard Nixon’s scandal and reveals how the political scandal events transpired.

Kiernan was cast as Kevan Hunt, the daughter of E. Howard Hunt, who was integral to the scandal unfolding.