Kiernan Shipka stuns in lacy lingerie for mirror selfie

Kiernan Shipka smiling. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FeatureFlash

Kiernan Shipka stuns in lacy lingerie as she poses for one of her signature mirror selfies on social media.

The American actress known for her starring role in the hit shows Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Mad Men looked terrific in a lacy black corset and flowy black pants.

The sheer black corset features a lacy scallop pattern and beige accents complimenting her skin tone. She elevates the look with long black dress pants that take the look from lingerie to business casual.

Kiernan has become the queen of hall and mirror selfies, with a fabulous array of mirror pics on her IG to showcase her iconic fashion choices.

Corsets have been all the rage this summer as many celebrities make lingeries as clothes a thing.

This look is a perfect example of how to pull off the trend with absolute class.

Kiernan Shipka in corset mirror selfie Pic credit: @kiernanshipka/Instagram

Kiernan Shipka loves mirror selfies

Featuring her classic romantic style and effortless makeup skills, her endless mirror selfie posts have been a massive hit on Instagram. Last winter, the Mad Men star posted another popular mirror selfie to her grid wearing the same sexy corset.

However, her styling was a bit different because in her winter post, she paired the sheer corset with sultry waves, chunky gold necklaces, and a dark red lip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She was also pictured in the corset in a black and white photoshoot by photographer Julian Ungano where she paired the look with a black coat.

This is a great way to take a steamy summer look into fall!

A similar corset is available at Victoria’s Secret, Fleur Du Mal, or Agent Provocateur. Add some chunky jewelry and throw on some business work pants to complete the look.

For fall or winter styles, add a blazer on top just like Kiernan.

Kiernan Shipka’s fashion

Kiernan’s style has evolved since she played Sally Draper on Mad Men. Her 2022 style is romantic, luxurious, and classic featuring elevated pieces from big designer brands.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress was wearing a custom look from Thom Browne, a fashion designer known for creating Pete Davidson’s white blazer look for the Meta Gala.

According to their website, Thom Browne is widely recognized for redefining modern tailoring and conveying a true American sensibility.

The blue two-piece Thom Browne set features a top with a short crop to show off the actress’s incredible figure with a maxi skirt to tie it all together.

Both pieces feature a flowy pattern that is reminiscent of watercolor.

She playfully captioned her excellent outfit post with a simple “blue’s clues.”