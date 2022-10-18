Kiernan Shipka looks stunning in a gorgeous black minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/CarrieNelson

Kiernan Shipka looks stunning in a gorgeous black minidress for a glamorous photoshoot on a staircase.

The American actress took to her Instagram to show off her unique sense of style and taste for Italian couture.

Kiernan is pictured wearing a beautiful lace and tulle Giambattista Valli dress that perfectly compliments her luxe gothic yet romantic aesthetic.

Valli is an Italian fashion designer from Rome who creates both ready-to-wear and haute couture.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star shared her all-black look with her 7.9 million followers.

She captioned the post to let the designer know she thought the look was lighting, “⚡️@giambattistavalliparis.”

Kiernan Shipka in Giambattista Valli

The Mad Men star is known for her style, which features romantic, luxurious, and classic elevated pieces from iconic designer brands.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her Instagram is full of beautiful looks straight off the runway, and her latest post is no different.

Featuring a complete Valli look, Kiernan looks incredible in a short, lacy minidress, platforms, dainty gold jewelry, and a tight bun.

Her fabulous dress is called Short Bustier Dress in Lace and Tulle. It features a flattering bow on the neckline and sophisticated tulle drop sleeves. The dress is made in Italy and retails for $6200.

She paired the look with a pair of fantastic Italian shoes. They are called the Black Leather Heeled Sandals, also from Valli. They feature a delicate ankle strap, branded insole, and a sultry stiletto heel. These show-stopping shoes are also made in Italy and retail for $1250.

Kiernan’s hairstylist, David von Cannon, went with a fabulous messy bun that showed off the star’s dainty collar bones.

The background of this photoshoot went perfectly with the romantic feel of the outfit.

Kiernan was shooting in a European-style home featuring a lovely garden balcony view in one photo. The contrast of the dark dress and the bright greenery outside enhanced her already beautiful features.

In the second photo on her Instagram, the star was sitting delicately on a staircase covered with a vibrant red and gold rug that brought out the golden tones in Kiernan’s platinum blonde locks.

Kiernan Shipka’s luxury fashion

Kiernan might be the Queen of Hell on her hit show, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but she is also becoming the queen of luxury.

Her Instagram is full of fantastic haute couture pieces from some of the biggest names in the industry.

In a recent Instagram post, the star wore another gorgeous black minidress, but this one was from designer Maison Valentino.

She captioned the post, “honor your inner child :).”