Kiernan Shipka is stunning as she poses in a beautiful black-laced dress. Pic credit: @kiernanshipka/Instagram

Kiernan Shipka has seemed to have taken a brief hiatus from posting on her social media platforms, however, that hasn’t stopped the fabulous content from rolling in.

The young actress hasn’t posted on her social media in over a month now, but in her latest re-share, Kiernan let it be known that she’s been involved in some recent modeling endeavors.

Kiernan’s latest re-share was on her Instagram Story where she was tagged in one of Rodarte’s latest posts.

Rodarte is a high-end fashion company that specializes in beautiful, show-stopping gowns and dresses.

In the re-share, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress was captured from the waist up in one of the company’s newest PS23 Collection.

The self-portrait of Kiernan was absolutely gorgeous as she stood confidently while she glowed in a room filled with pink and purple hues.

Kiernan Shipka is gorgeous in her lacy ensemble

In the electrifying shot, Kiernan modeled in one of Rodarte’s newest dresses, the Black Lace and Purple Silk Bias Dress.

The dress featured an extremely low-cut neckline that was embroidered with black floral-printed lace. As the neckline ended, a huge purple rose was placed right in the middle, which gave the dress a little extra flair.

In contrast to the lacy black front, the sleeves of the dress were a bold purple hue that featured a satin texture. The sleeves were also ruched at the shoulders and were baggy, unlike the perfectly synched front.

Kiernan accessorized with a simple gold necklace that featured a heart charm in the middle.

She then finalized the heavenly look with some simple touches of mascara, shimmery white eyeshadow, and some pink glossy lips.

Kiernan looked phenomenal as she modeled Rodarte’s newest collection with absolute ease.

Rodarte captioned the post, “Through a series of photographs taken by friends of Rodarte, we are showcasing looks from the PS23 Collection. Here: Self-portrait by Kiernan Shipka wearing Rodarte’s PS23 Black Lace and Purple Silk Bias Dress. #rodarte#kiernanshipka.”

Fans certainly enjoyed this glowing post as it brought in just under 10k likes.

Kiernan Shipka teamed up with Rag & Bone

It comes as no surprise that Kiernan is an incredibly busy woman between her acting career, as well as fulfilling all of her promotional work and modeling endeavors.

In one of Kiernan’s Instagram posts, she rested next to one of her close friends and co-star Gavin Leatherwood.

The two celebs previously starred in Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series.

Kiernan and Gavin teamed up with the famous clothing company Rag & Bone as they became the main faces for some of their stylish products.

In this particular post, Kiernan sported a pair of their pointed cat-eye sunglasses while Gavin styled in a classic pair of all-black aviators.

The two looked incredibly comfortable with one another as they lay side-by-side while the green palm trees towered over them in the background.

Kiernan styled her sunglasses with a knitted black-and-white striped sweater while Gavin rocked all earth tones.

The two of them looked great together as they happily promoted their favorite pair of shades.

She captioned the post, “@gavinleatherwood hey I still love you!!! @ragandbone #rbeyewear #SS21 #ad.”

Fans can now head to Rag & Bones’ website to browse their latest collection along with their ongoing sales section.