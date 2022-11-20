Kiernan Shipka is a golden goddess in a tiny minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kiernan Shipka is gorgeous in a golden minidress as she poses sweetly in front of a huge fireplace. The candlesticks on the mantle and the frame of the huge mirror overheard match her outfit flawlessly.

The dress, which sent social media ablaze, was solid gold and strapless, showing off the Mad Men actor’s perfect shoulders and collarbone. It had a cutout swath of fabric right below her chest, highlighting her perfectly toned abs.

The stunning gold number was short, stopping several inches above Kiernan’s knees and showing off her tanned and toned legs.

The photo set off a firestorm of compliments as fans of the Netflix star were wowed by her stunning dress and how it excellently complemented Kiernan’s complexion and gold-highlighted tresses.

Even Lukas Gage chimed in, offering up a present and a red heart emoji in the comments.

That earned a reply from Kiernan, where she said, “@lukasgage ur the gift darling.”

Pic credit: @kiernanshipka/Instagram

Kiernan’s expression remained blank as she looked over at the camera for the photo without breaking a smile.

The 23-year-old Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star aptly captioned the photo, “Goldie.”

Kiernan Shipka recently celebrated 23rd birthday

Kiernan Shipka and her gorgeous Instagram photos are the gift that keeps on giving.

After all, the talented actress just turned 23 on November 10, and she gifted fans with several photos to hype up the celebrations.

It all started with a selfie and a disposable camera. Kiernan captioned that photo with “23” and a smiley face.

Then, she delighted fans in a party dress with some bubbly and a birthday cake. For that photo, Kiernan declared that “23’s gonna be flirty.”

Then another photo of Kiernan in yet another gorgeous dress had the actress arching her back as she posed on the piano again, this time with the birthday cake in front of her. In the caption, she declared, “no drama.”

Kiernan Shipka shares her secrets to staying grounded despite astronomical fame

Kiernan Shipka’s star is on the rise as she continues to dazzle fans with on-screen performances and make them fall in love with her on social media too.

But she’s still keeping herself grounded, even though she’s become famous seemingly overnight after starring in a Netflix hit.

In an effort to keep active and also to keep herself centered and focused, Kiernan keeps it moving, according to an interview she did with Byrdie earlier this year.

“Getting some good movement is really important to clear my brain when I can. I love yoga; I love going on walks,” Kiernan explained. She also revealed that she takes classes and enjoys journaling to calm down her brain when things start feeling too frantic.

She continued listing ways to stay grounded, revealing, “I love playing music; I play the guitar. I also really like cooking for myself and eating foods that feel nourishing.”