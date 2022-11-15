Kiernan Shipka poses in her pretty pink dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kiernan Shipka let it be known that it was her special day as she elegantly posed next to her beautiful birthday cake.

The former Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress recently celebrated her 23rd year around the sun while she was captured wearing the most jaw-dropping ensemble for the special occasion.

Kiernan has always been kind when it comes to letting her fans indulge in such personal yet memorable moments like these ones.

The actress has remained highly active on her social media platforms, where she has kept her fans up-to-date with her latest endeavors and events.

For this particular milestone, Kiernan treated her 7.9 million Instagram followers with scenic shots from her special day.

The blonde beauty arched her back and showcased her immaculate physique as she glowed effortlessly in the photograph.

Kiernan Shipka stuns in her birthday pink ensemble

Kiernan has proved time and time again that she certainly isn’t shy when it comes to showing a little skin while striking a pose for the camera.

In her most recent share, the 23-year-old gracefully placed herself on a wooden table while she arched her back in her fuzzy and feathery pink dress.

Kiernan’s dress was undoubtedly a show-stopper as she glowed from head to toe. The pink sleeveless dress featured a completely open back which left most of her backside uncovered, highlighting her slender figure.

The actress accessorized with an assortment of rings and a pair of pretty earrings.

She further styled her hair into a small bun as her hair was slicked back into it. Her bangs were then pushed to one side as they were tucked behind her one ear.

Kiernan seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed her birthday and the photo shoot as she lit up the room with her smile and glowing skin.

She simply captioned the post, “no drama.” She also tagged in hairstylist Mashal Afzalzada from the LA based Mash Your Hair.

Kiernan Shipka will be featured on the big screen this holiday season

In another post earlier this fall, Kiernan let her fans know that she would be starring in a holiday film titled the Red One.

The actress shared this news on her Instagram feed with a screenshot of a Deadline post.

The title read, “Kiernan Shipka To Star Opposite Dwayne Johnson & Chris Evans In Jake Kasdan’s Holiday Event Film ‘Red One’ For Prime Video.”

However, Kiernan kept the details to a bare minimum while she let her fans eagerly wait in anticipation until the film is officially released.

In the post, the actress was captured wearing a beautiful, low-cut speckled blazer as she stood with confidence and stared directly at the camera.

Her short blonde hair was styled into light waves, which perfectly flowed amongst the blazer.

She then captioned the post by inputting two simple emojis, “🤭😈.”

Fans were certainly delighted to hear the news that they would be able to see Kiernan again on the big screen for this upcoming holiday season.

The post was well-loved, as it received over 900 supportive comments.