Kiernan Shipka’s post-birthday look was stunning. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kiernan Shipka showed her appreciation to fans with a message of thanks and a sizzling post-birthday photo.

The Mad Men star celebrated her 23rd birthday on November 10 and was graced with birthday wishes from fans, friends, and colleagues. After the birthday festivities, she posted a photo with the caption, “Thanks 4 the bday love.”

She paired the message with a photo capturing her post-birthday style. The soft, dim lighting suggested that the photo was taken near the end of the day.

Shipka seemingly ended her birthday on a high note as she posed next to her birthday cake which was placed on top of a piano. The photo captured her from behind as she looked at the cake over her shoulder.

For the photo, she wore a gorgeous backless dress with a beautiful ruffled light-brown skirt with a dark brown floral design on it. She paired the dress with a matching pair of stiletto-heeled brown pumps.

Meanwhile, she chose to wear her hair in a bun for the photo and forewent accessories.

Kiernan Shipka ended her birthday in style

Shipka’s birthday ended in style as she stopped to show off her gorgeous outfit before enjoying some cake. Her note of gratitude also confirmed that she felt loved by the messages she received throughout the day.

Also, that white-frosted cake emblazed with roses looked delicious and promised a sweet ending to the day.

Pic credit: @kiernanshipka/Instagram

Shipka shared both the before-and-after photos of her birthday celebration. While she ended the night in her brown minidress, she started it with a more casual look.

She kicked off her birthday by posing for a mirror selfie and pairing it with a simple caption, “23 :).” In the photo, she wore a long-sleeve button-up blue sweater.

Shipka paired the sweater with a gold-chain necklace and wore her hair in a partial bun on her head. She looked stunning as she smoldered, unsmiling, at the camera.

After giving thanks to her fans, she shared one final birthday picture. The picture showed her ending her birthday with a “late night snack” as she enjoyed a slice of cake.

Pic credit: kiernanshipka/Instagram

Based on the birthday wishes she received and her birthday style, it seemed Shipka had an enjoyable 23rd birthday.

Shipka was the face of Rag & Bone eyewear campaign

Shipka is most well-known for her acting career. Her acting credits include roles in Mad Men, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and The Legend of Korra.

However, in addition to her acting work, she has also occasionally partnered with fashion brands. One of her biggest partnerships was with Rag & Bone.

She teamed up with her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star, Gavin Leatherwood, to lead their spring-summer campaign. The campaign saw them roaming about Los Angeles, California, and posing in sunglasses.

Shipka marked the experience on Instagram by sharing a snippet of the ad and thanking Rag & Bone for the fun time. She later followed up with another reminder of the campaign.

For the follow-up, she shared a throwback of her and Leatherwood dressed for the campaign. She looked stunning in a black-and-white striped sweater and her matching white-framed sunglasses.

The campaign looked fun and effective as she combined her acting skills with her impeccable sense of style to promote the eyewear.