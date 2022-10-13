Kiernan Shipka stuns braless in strapless top with a big secret

Kiernan Shipka’s face zoomed in. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

It’s fun to keep a dirty little secret every once in a while, depending on what’s going on in your life with friends, work, and everything else.

It looks like Kiernan Shipka got the memo about keeping secrets based on a stunning picture she just shared on social media.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress posed next to the head of a female statue and pretended like she had something secretive to say.

Since Kiernan is such a stunning beauty, her picture has already pulled in hundreds of likes and comments from her followers.

The reason so many people are impressed by the picture likely has less to do with the secret she’s telling and more to do with the outfit she was wearing.

Her hair and makeup choices usually always speak volumes when it comes to her level of beauty — and she didn’t disappoint in her most recent picture.

Kiernan Shipka ditched her bra in a sexy dress

When wearing a strapless dress, bras are totally optional.

Kiernan chose to ditch her bra during an evening out in a gorgeous black dress.

The front of her little black dress was covered in an intricate design with shiny material, while the back of the dress was solid black. Since the dress was totally sleeveless and strapless, her back, shoulders, and arms were easy to see.

She accessorized with two rings on both hands and played it up with makeup, including eyebrow tint, mascara, blush, foundation, and lipstick.

Kiernan wore her blonde hair parted down the middle, framing her face elegantly.

Purple might just be Kiernan Shipka‘s color

The color purple certainly suits Kiernan, and she made that known in an Instagram picture she posted during the fall. In the beautiful picture, she is wearing a long sleeve, sheer purple dress with long sleeves.

The dress also has a collar around the neck. Due to the position of her body, the details of the front of the dress remain a mystery.

She paired the beautiful gown with a pair of black platform heels. The heels were shiny with thick heels and thin straps around the ankles.

Kiernan knows how to pose just like a model on the cover of a magazine, and that’s exactly what she did in the picture she posted. Her pose of choice showed off her long, lean legs in an elegant manner.