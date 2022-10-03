Kiernan Shipka stuns braless in strapless dress for hallway selfie

Kiernan Shipka looks absolutely gorgeous in her strapless dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

Kiernan Shipka looks drop-dead-gorgeous once again as she shares a recent selfie in a sexy, strapless dress.

The 22-year-old actress continues to wow her fans with her natural beauty, as she makes her style look so effortless.

Kiernan has been seen in an array of professional photos over the last couple of weeks, as the actress tends to keep busy with her endless list of events.

However, this time the actress snapped a quick mirror selfie as she leaned against the wall in a neutral-colored hallway.

Kiernan was kind enough to share the intimate moment with her 7.9 million Instagram followers, as she posted a variety of fits and styles to her story.

This fit, in particular, was quite eye-catching as the actress showcased yet another jaw-dropping piece from her eccentric wardrobe.

Kiernan Shipka is mesmerizing in her strapless dress

Kiernan Shipka wows fans in a recent mirror selfie. Pic credit: @kiernanshipka/Instagram

The actress certainly knows how to make a statement, as she’s proven time and time again. In her most recent Instagram Story, Kiernan showed some skin wearing a stunning strapless tulle dress.

The top of the dress was tight to her body and resembled the features of a corset, form-fitting and tight around the torso.

In contrast to the black and white detail at the top of the dress, the bottom was maroon and sheer, giving the overall look an airy and layered feel.

Kiernan paired the dress with chunky, black platform boots, which ran well past her ankles.

She then accessorized with a gold, chunky necklace that had a heart charm hanging from the end of it.

To complete the fabulous fit, Kiernan wore her hair down in light waves as her locks flowed naturally past her shoulders. Overall, the look was perfectly crafted.

Kiernan Shipka embodies elegance in Paris

Kiernan Shipka has been no stranger to recent fashion events and actively posting on her social media.

In another recent Instagram post, the actress posed in Paris for a Roger Vivier photo, encapsulating her effortless beauty all in one shot.

Kiernan wore a form-fitting top with a sheer layered combination similar to what she wore for the mirror selfie.

However, this particular style perfectly accentuated her slender curves, representing elegance and sultriness in one look.

Fans are eager to see what looks Kiernan brings next to the table, as she loves making a fashion statement wherever she goes.