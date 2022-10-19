Kiernan Shipka stuns braless in ruffles for mirror selfie

Kiernan Shipka wows as she goes braless in a ruffled pink dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Rocking a Barbie-pink ruffled dress, Kiernan Shipka has proved once again that she knows how to make her mark in the fashion world.

The blonde beauty looked pretty in pink as she went braless in the off-the-shoulder number by designer Giambattista Valli.

Between shooting Hollywood blockbusters and gracing the covers of magazines, Kiernan likes to share her stellar sense of style with her 7.9 million Instagram followers.

The 22-year-old can rock everything from glamorous evening gowns to straight-off-the-runway looks and look totally flawless.

Kiernan often posts stunning snaps of couture pieces from some of the biggest names in the industry – and her latest Instagram Story post is no different.

Posing in front of the mirror, Kiernan, who had a role in the now-canceled series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, snapped a picture of her fabulous outfit.

Kiernan Shipka sizzles in a strapless pink dress

Kiernan has come a long since her days dressing up as a teenage witch on the Netflix hit series.

Going braless, she wore a stunning pink dress that was covered in ruffles at the top, directly across her chest and upper stomach.

Kiernan Shipka wows in a pink dress with ruffles. Pic credit: @kiernanshipika/Instagram

Since the dress was completely strapless, Kiernan showed off her bare arms, shoulders, and collarbone.

The Chicago-born superstar styled her golden locks down, with strands loosely falling to frame her face.

Kiernan Shipka is a huge fan of strapless dresses

It seems strapless dresses are a staple piece in Kiernan’s wardrobe at the moment, as the star has been seen a few times rocking an off-the-shoulder look.

In a recent Instagram post, the star wore a gorgeous black minidress from designer Maison Valentino.

In the series of dazzling photos, Kiernan posed up a storm wearing a black strapless dress on a yellow staircase. The dress stopped at the top of her thighs, revealing her long, toned legs.

She added to the look with a pair of black high heels with pointy tips.

The hairstyle she wore for the evening was an updo with her bangs parted in the middle. She kept her makeup clean-cut and classy.

She captioned the post, “honor your inner child :).”

Kiernan Shipka says she doesn’t go out much

It may seem Kiernan is living her best life out on the road – whether that’s traveling or filming projects. However, the star has said she’s actually a homebody.

Speaking to Stylist, the 22-year-old told of how she experiments with her style.

“For me, it’s about not taking it too seriously – whatever catches my eye. I like things that are basic and chic and adding in fun pieces here and there. I also love dressing up. If I’m going out – which I don’t do a lot – and I get to dress up, I’m going to put on my heels,” she stated.