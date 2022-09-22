Kiernan Shipka stuns braless in backless shirt for coffee break

Kiernan Shipka poses for the camera, showing off her backless blouse. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kiernan Shipka looks beautiful and makes it look so effortless as she poses for the camera during a coffee break.

A couple of well-framed shots made their way to Kiernan’s Instagram Story, as she shared it with her 7.9 million Instagram followers.

However, the post was only available to view for 24 hours after she shared them.

Kiernan sat staring at the camera as one hand gracefully held her face, and the other dropped along her side, fading into the background.

She was wearing a beautiful, white backless blouse that was perfectly form-fitting. The blouse only consisted of a couple of small straps on each side, revealing much of her side.

The front of her blouse included a large white flower that rested in the middle of the blouse up onto the neckline.

Kiernan’s hair was straightened and naturally flowed down her back.

Pic credit: @kiernanshipka/Instagram

Kiernan Shipka poses for Vanity Fair

In a separate Instagram post by Kiernan, she poses for a Vanity Fair and tags the magazine in the photo.

This time she’s wearing the same white blouse as she was for her coffee break shots.

She poses with her hands up in the air, lightly brushing against her face, as she then looks into the camera for the shot.

She captioned the post, “@vanityfair ❤️.”

Kiernan Shipka is just getting started

Kiernan, who is only 22 years has already made a name for herself in some classic, award-winning shows. She is best known for her roles as Sally Draper in Mad Men and Sabrina Spellman in the Netflix series, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

However, the young actress is just getting started. Kiernan has the lead role in Matt Smukler’s coming-of-age film, Wildflower.

Kiernan brings a delightful sense of humor to the film, creating a lovable coming-of-age story that encapsulates all the difficulties of her complicated family life and the strong bonds of love that tie them all together.

In a recent interview with the actress, she talks about her new lead role in Wildflower.

Kiernan explained, “I think there was just such a sort of specific drive in the way that she spoke and there was a wise beyond her years-ness that I really loved because I think you can be mature and grounded and independent and thoughtful, but also be a kid, and that’s what I really wanted to find and be, was sort of this duality where, on one hand, she’s incredibly responsible and has to be responsible for a lot more than a lot of people her age are, but at the same time, is still finding herself and growing up.”

She also goes on to say she loved the ‘challenges’ that she had to overcome.