Kiernan Shipka shows off black bra under sheer shirt for weekend work

Kiernan Shipka makes working over the weekend look like fun. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star sent a shiver up fans’ backs when she posted a couple of photos for her 8.1+ million followers over the weekend.

The actress sat prim and proper in a white chair, posing with her legs crossed at the knees. She wore black platform heels and a tiny denim miniskirt, though it’s barely noticeable in the first picture.

She captioned the photo, “Working the weekend,” tagging Maison Valentino for her outfit and rumored boyfriend Christian Coppola in the second photo, though he isn’t making an appearance.

Kiernan Shipka poses in sheer top for the weekend

Stealing the show is her top, giving a classic look with long sleeves and an ascot around the neck; the sheer fabric featured an intricate design over the torso allowing her black bra underneath to peak out.

She wore her blonde locks up in a messy bun with her bangs parted in the middle to keep her face clear.

A swipe right shows the actress leaning back in the chair with her hand on her head, giving fans an exhausted look. The leggy display shows off her blue skirt and the only half-buttoned shirt.

Kiernan has evolved since her breakout role as Sally Draper on Mad Men and seems to be becoming a bit of a horror star now, though her photos are anything but horrifying to look at.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was the perfect role for Kiernan, though she did have to make one physical change to really channel Sabrina.

Kiernan Shipka went from brunette to blonde for Sabrina

In an interview with Collider, Kiernan discussed her audition and what it was like being cast as Sabrina.

She revealed, “I did a work session with Lee [Toland Krieger] and with Roberto on tape. That was sort of my audition. I had long brown hair. I did the audition. They said it was amazing, but, ‘You’ve got to come back and do it as a blonde’ because that’s the only way that we’re going to really sell you as Sabrina. I dyed my hair blonde and did the thing all over again and then waited.”

Kiernan revealed that she tries not to get her hopes up when it comes to roles because the disappointment and fear of not getting a part can be overwhelming. For her role as Sabrina, she was almost certain she wasn’t going to get the role, but then got the call about two days later, letting her know that she would be the star of the series.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is streaming on Netflix.