Kiernan Shipka is an absolute luminary when it comes to her acting skills, but more so, she’s been proving to her fans that she’s also quite the expert when it comes to her sense of fashion and style.

In her latest share, Kiernan proved that yet again.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress didn’t hold anything back as she elegantly posed on the sofa while she donned a classy and rather elegant ensemble.

The masterfully crafted piece was created by a famous designer and friend, Maison Valentino.

Maison and Kiernan have worked together on numerous occasions now, as the actress continuously styles in Maison’s clothing, whether that comes down to wearing some of the newer collections or even a custom piece.

Either way, the 23-year-old star looked phenomenal and certainly executed this look with the utmost ease and perfection.

Kiernan Shipka is breathtaking in her Maison Valentino ensemble

Even though Kiernan hasn’t been as active on her social platforms in recent months, she still kindly uploaded this magnificent shot to her Instagram feed.

In the black and white frame, Kiernan was seen styled in one of MV’s black mini-dresses. The stunning dress had a low-cut neckline and a cut-out pattern along the sides and even featured a scallop trim along the bottom of the dress.

She coordinated the dress with a pair of black, patent leather platforms. The chunky heels coincided perfectly with the rest of the aesthetics, while they also provided Kiernan with a little extra height for the night.

The actress had her blonde locks slicked back and pulled tightly behind her head while she rocked a full face of makeup.

She finalized the look by accessorizing with a pair of heart-shaped diamond earrings that effortlessly glistened in the shot.

The post was simply captioned, “goodbye winter.”

Kiernan Shipka teams up with Rag and Bone

It comes as no surprise that Kiernan is an incredibly busy individual between her successful acting career, as well as fulfilling all of her promotional work and modeling endeavors.

However, in another one of the actress’s Instagram posts, she rested next to one of her close friends Gavin Leatherwood as the two of them thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company.

The two celebs previously starred in Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series together and have been close ever since.

More so, Kiernan and Gavin teamed up with the famous clothing company Rag & Bone as they became the main faces for some of their stylish products.

For this particular video clip, the blonde beauty was captured styling in a variety of Rag and Bone glasses and sunglasses.

Kiernan styled her sunglasses with a knitted black-and-white striped sweater and a pair of cream-colored denim shorts, while Gavin rocked mostly earth tones.

The two of them looked great together as they happily promoted their favorite pair of shades.

The post was captioned, “I… really love Gavin. Rag & Bone SS21 Eyewear campaign was good fun. Thank you @ragandbone❣️#rbeyewear #SS21 #ad.”

Fans can now head to Rag & Bones’ official website to browse their latest collection along with their ongoing sales section.