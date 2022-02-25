Kiernan Shipka rocks a sexy, see-through lingerie top with barely-there bust cups while celebrating ‘twosday’

Kiernan Shipka posed in a sheer, barely-there lingerie top recently for a recent selfie on Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia



Kiernan Shipka has come a long way since her days on the hit show Mad Men.

The 22-year-old stunner recently shared a sexy selfie to her Instagram page, showing off plenty of dewy skin in a black lingerie top with barely-there bust cups to conceal her chest area.

The actress of films such as The Silence and Flowers in the Attic made her Mad Men days seem like long ago with her sizzling snap and fans were there to take notice.

Captioning the shot with “twosday,” Kiernan had her fans falling over themselves as they rushed to share their comments.

“WORK” said one person, as others chimed in with “Happy Twosday pretty gal 😍,” “Erm. Honey! You better 😍,” and “portal activated.”

Kiernan has had a successful career in Hollywood so far, appearing on Riverdale briefly

With the success of Mad Men now behind her, Kiernan continues to boast a very successful career in Hollywood as one of its bright young stars.

Kiernan, who bares a striking resemblance to Hollywood actress McKenna Grace of Handmaid’s Tale, saw her star continue to rise after she took on a role in the short-lived series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The actress then snagged a minor role on Riverdale, again playing Sabrina Spellman in the comic-book-based television show.

Sabrina shows up during a five-episode twist that saw the town of Riverdale turn into the darker, supernatural town called RiverVALE, with Kiernan’s witch character appearing to help Cheryl Blossom with a spell.

Pic credit: @kiernanshipka/Instagram

Kiernan is set to appear in another supernatural world sometime in the near future. She has a starring role in a film called Strangers of Argo Hill in which a young man happens to discover an alternate world that is ruled by a witch.

Kiernan will join Diane Kruger for the Roku series Swimming With Sharks

The young starlet is reportedly now working on a Roku series called Swimming With Sharks, which will depict the darker side of life in Hollywood. It focuses largely on the contentious relationship between an assistant, played by Kiernan, and her boss, played by Diane Kruger.

After years of working behind the scenes to get the series kick-started, it was finally announced that the series will officially start airing this April. The series will contain a total of six episodes with a thirty-minute run-time each.

Hollywood legend Donald Sutherland and actor Thomas Dekker from 7th Heaven and Heroes are also set to have roles in the series, alongside a host of other talents.