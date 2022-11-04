Kiernan Shipka looks stunning in her shimmery attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Kiernan Shipka looked effortlessly gorgeous as she stood in front of the mirror to snap a quick selfie.

The former Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress certainly didn’t hesitate to showcase her glamorous look as she styled in a shimmery sequin top.

Kiernan has been turning many heads lately as she’s been treating her fans with some incredibly eye-catching content.

The actress stays highly active on her social media platforms, where she’s shared some of her most recent, memorable moments.

The blonde beauty uploaded her most recent selfie to her Instagram Story, where her 7 million followers indulged in the mesmerizing treat.

Kiernan certainly loves to keep her fans in the loop with her most recent endeavors and fabulous ensembles.

Kiernan Shipka glistens the night away

As the actress posed away, she was captured wearing a gorgeous silver sequin top. The glistening top was a cropped halter design that showed off her chest and shoulders. The sequin top stopped mid-torso, which is where her toned abs made an appearance for the shot.

She then styled the silver crop top with a pair of black, low-rise pants. The pants had a unique detail along the legs as they featured strips of white tassels which fell on each of her legs.

Pic credit: @kiernanshipka/Instagram

In another similar photo, Kiernan was captured in the same glitzy outfit; however, this time, the photo was left in black and white.

The actress faced the camera at an angle as she posed with her head slightly over her shoulder.

She left her short blonde hair in light curls as they naturally flowed down onto her shoulders.

Even though the photo was in black and white, Kiernan still effortlessly glowed as she lit up the room with her slight smile.

Pic credit: @kiernanshipka/Instagram

Kiernan Shipka will be starring in a holiday film, Red One

In early fall Kiernan let her fans know that she would be starring in a holiday film titled Red One.

The actress shared this news on her Instagram with a screenshot of a Deadline that Matt Grobar originally wrote.

The title read, “Kiernan Shipka To Star Opposite Dwayne Johnson & Chris Evans In Jake Kasdan’s Holiday Event Film ‘Red One’ For Prime Video.”

It is evident that Kiernan only wanted to tease her fans with just the title so they could eagerly wait in anticipation until the film is officially released.

In the post, the actress posed for the shot in a white, low-cut speckled blazer as she stood with confidence and stared directly at the camera.

Fans were certainly delighted to hear the news that they would be able to see Kiernan again on the screen for this upcoming holiday season.