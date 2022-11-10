Kiernan Shipka is stunning in her pink attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kiernan Shipka is back with her jaw-dropping content, and she’s looking better than ever.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress wowed her fans once again as she posed to take a quick selfie.

Kiernan certainly didn’t hesitate to post this feathery fit as she glammed up in all pink to pose further in the mirror.

The 23-year-old actress treated her fans with the recent share as she uploaded it to her Instagram Story.

Kiernan gifted her 7.9 million Instagram followers with the breathtaking ensemble as she was celebrating a very special occasion.

The blonde beauty simply wrote out the letters “23” in small cursive writing above her head in the IG Story.

Kiernan Shipka looks pretty in pink for her special day

Kiernan surely made a statement as she celebrated another year around the sun.

The Scorpio queen dazzled in a baby pink, one-shoulder dress that featured nothing but gorgeous, petite feathers scattered throughout.

She accessorized the birthday attire with a couple of small, dainty rings and a silver headband that held her hair back into a tight bun. The top of her hair was slicked down as she parted her long bangs off to one side and further tucked them behind her ear.

Kiernan’s makeup looked stellar, as it totally complemented the rest of the elegant aesthetic.

The star went with a bold, dark eye as she applied some mascara and a pretty batwing design. She added some blush to give her cheeks that rosy feel and finalized with a super glossy pink lip.

Pic credit: @kiernanshipka/Instagram

She held her iPhone tightly in her hand and off to the side while she smiled slightly for the selfie.

It was the perfect choice for a birthday celebration, as Kiernan executed the pink ensemble with absolute ease.

Kiernan Shipka teams up with Rodarte

The blonde beauty recently teamed up with a high-end fashion company known as Rodarte.

Kiernan dressed in one of their gorgeous shimmery tops as she modeled the piece in a recent photoshoot.

She shared the memorable experience with her Instagram followers as she left the photo in a classic black-and-white hue.

She tagged Rodarte in the photograph as she posed wearing their glitzy sequin halter top. The thin black straps of the top wrapped up around the back of her neck and further left her back completely uncovered.

The top was the perfect fit for the actress’s slender yet toned physique.

Fans came out to express their love for the shot as it received over 700 comments.

This latest shoot was just another example of how effortless Kiernan made modeling look.