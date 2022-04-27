Kiernan Shipka is all legs in pink minidress and pumps

Kiernan Shipka shook up social media recently when she posed in a bright pink ensemble that included a mini-dress, elbow gloves, and giant pump heels. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kiernan Shipka rocked the internet for the second time in one day, sporting her legs and silky smooth skin for another splashy photo series on social media.

The 22-year-old stunner, who had a role in the now-canceled series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, shook up social media as she showed off her toned physique for her fans.

Rocking a Barbie-pink mini dress with matching, heeled pumps, Kiernan proved once more that she knows how to make her own mark in the fashion world.

Kiernan wore a showy, hot pink outfit with massive heeled pumps

Kiernan took to her Instagram page to display her latest clothing choice, burning up the web with her hot pink ensemble.

The Mad Men alum donned a bright mini dress with thin shoulder straps and a flower-embossed front for her most recent post, pairing the look with some matching pink elbow gloves and pink heeled pumps that resembled the $1,100 heels she wore in Venice this month.

With likely another 5-plus inches of heel adding to her slight 5-foot 2-inch frame, a height that is attached to a surprising number of celebrities, from Kim Kardashian and Shakira to Emilia Clarke and Camila Cabello, Kiernan elegantly made herself appear to be larger than life in her chosen attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) For her second shot, Kiernan held a more composed pose, giving the camera a demure glance while clasping her hands down low in front of her while keeping her legs and feet close together for a look reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe.

Kiernan gave some sultry poses for the camera

Captioning the series with some goofy emoji faces, Kiernan posed for four flirty snaps, the first of which saw the actress feigning faintness as she held one arm across her forehead while the other nestled into a triangle arc across her hip, her leg pushed out to one side.

Pose number three gave off more subtly sultry vibes as Kiernan glanced towards the floor with pursed lips while her arms framed her figure as they went out to her sides, her hands flattening outwards.

In the final shot, Kiernan appeared surprised as she gave a wide-eyed look at the camera, holding her chest with her hands, one above her bust and the other on her upper belly, while her legs went on for days and her blonde locks hanging seductively around her flawless face.

Kiernan remains a busy actress in Hollywood, taking in starring roles in the series Swimming with Sharks while reprising her role as Sabrina on the hit show Riverdale.