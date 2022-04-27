Kiernan Shipka is all bust and legs in showy Venice outfit

Kiernan Shipka showed off her physique in a showy three-piece ensemble, rocking a bandeau-style bra top with a matching blazer and mini skirt while wearing black pump heels. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kiernan Shipka made sure her appearance at the Biennale Art Exhibition on April 21 was one to remember.

The 22-year-old Mad Men alum, who portrayed Sally Draper, the daughter of Jon Hamm’s ad man character Don Draper and January Jones‘ character Betty Draper, took to the streets of Venice to attend the exhibit, and she may have gotten heads turning more towards her than the art itself.

Proclaiming on Instagram that she was “pounding the pavement,” the actress truly proved that she is a fashionista even at her tender young age.

Kiernan wore a sexy three-piece Valentino skirt suit for her Venice appearance

For the outing, Kiernan chose a sexy but also professionally chic Valentino skirt suit, showing off her toned torso and abs in a bandeau-bra top with an open-faced, matching blazer and matching mini skirt.

For her foot adornment, the actress picked some glossy, patent-leather pump heels that added six inches of height to her diminutive 5 foot 2-inch lithe frame, an addition that cost her a pretty penny at $1,100 alone.

Attending the event with her boyfriend of nearly three years, filmmaker Christian Coppola, who is a distant relative of famed director Francis Ford Coppola, Kiernan tore it up for the flashing cameras in her attire, giving the paparazzi flashes of her pearly-white smile while strutting her stuff.

Kiernan’s Valentino suit showed off legs for days and creamy skin, the three-piece set giving her a splash of subtle color with its hues of navy, red and gold threads.

Who is Christian Coppola?

Although the pair have managed to keep their relationship under wraps enough that even nailing down an exact time frame for their still-unofficial dating status is nearly impossible, various reports have agreed that it appears the rumored couple has likely been together since 2019.

Despite the mystery that surrounds the pair as a romantic item, there is plenty of information about Christian on his own.

The 28-year-old spoke with Variety magazine for an in-depth interview about his career and life, telling the publication that while he does share the same last name as the famed director, he wants to make his own mark in Hollywood.

“I’m not close enough to get invited for Thanksgiving dinner,” he said. “There’s no real direct connection. I really see myself as my own entity and I want to tell my stories.”

Growing up in the Highland Park suburb of Dallas, Texas, Christian was raised by a stay-at-home mom and a realtor dad, and though neither of his parents had any interest in the movie industry themselves, they supported Christian in his personal endeavors to pursue filming.

With a limited resume, namely having helmed the Ron Rifkin and Dylan Sprouse short entitled Daddy, the young entrepreneur will surely continue to climb the celebrity ladder as he continues to work on new and exciting projects.