Kiernan Shipka was a stunning beauty in a strapless crop top and a long skirt.

The American actress sported the tiny black crop top that was strapless and elevated the simple, elegant air of the look. The top allowed the camera to capture her toned figure.

Kiernan paired the top with a long, cream-colored skirt that transitioned into black lace hemming at the ends.

The 23-year-old let her blonde locks loose, and they fell in soft, bouncy waves. Her makeup was classic, with dark lashes, rosy cheeks, and cherry-red lips.

Kiernan accessorized the look with a gold necklace that reflected the light and complemented her golden hair.

The Mad Men actress posed in a doorway with her hands touching either side of it, and she gazed at the camera with a strong and fierce look.

Kiernan Shipka was glowing in a Stella McCartney look. Pic credit: @kiernanshipka/Instagram

Kiernan Shipka models for Stella McCartney

Kiernan didn’t just wear a beautiful look; she was also modeling for Stella McCartney.

The Hollywood star tagged Stella McCartney in her Instagram Story and shared it for her eight million followers to see.

Kiernan also posted a series of photos in the same outfit on her Instagram page and used more angles and poses to capture the gorgeous look.

Stella McCartney is a fashion designer, and her brand sells various luxury designer products.

Kiernan captioned her post, “Stella Stella Stella @stellamccartney.” The fashion brand was likely happy with the promotion, as it received thousands of comments.

Kiernan Shipka is a disco diva

Kiernan turned on the charm for a disco-themed photo shoot and looked marvelous for the occasion.

The star posed in a shiny, sequined minidress beside a disco ball, and the effect of the lighting was superb. Colorful reflections bounced off the dress and disco ball all over Kiernan and the room.

Kiernan’s blonde locks were styled into perfect pin curls that voluminously framed her face and gave her a glamorous, rock star vibe. Her makeup was stunning, with defined brows, dark lashes, and dark lips.

She posed by sitting on the ground and leaning back against a bed. She propped one knee up and gazed over her shoulder toward the ceiling.

Overall she looked fabulous in her glowing decor and was ready for a memorable time.

Kiernan captioned her post, “one more disco.” It was flooded with over 1,000 comments from her fans.