Kiernan Shipka in thigh-skimming minidress highlights legs

Kiernan Shipka is showing off her killer legs in a tiny minidress for a little selfie action.

The Mad Men actress posted to her Instagram Stories ahead of the weekend in the wake of welcoming fall while in a minidress and boots.

Posting a shot of herself in front of the mirror, Kiernan drew attention to her super slim figure as she posed in a black and red printed dress.

Going strapless, the blonde went for a baby doll goth finish, adding chunky heeled leather black boots and wearing her blonde locks down and curled.

Kiernan was fully made up as she wore pink blush, eyeshadow, and a red lip. She posed amid wood paneling and sconce lighting for her Thursday-style update.

Fans didn’t get a geotag or caption.

Kiernan is definitely shooting up trends and now boasts 7.9 million followers. She’s also getting snagged by brands, with Thom Browne quick to sign her.

As for acting, it looks like she’s all set. Kiernan has just been cast alongside Dwayne Johnson in the movie Red One and is starring in the new movie Wildflower.

Kiernan Shipka opens up on new Wildflower role

Wildflower follows the teenager Bea (Kiernan Shipka) whose parents are intellectually disabled.

Director Matt Smukler’s own family inspired the film, as his sister-in-law has a mental disability, and they originally created the one-off short to help his niece get into college before it was ever going to be a film.

Speaking to Collider, Kiernan revealed that though she has not met Matt’s niece, she has seen a documentary that Matt made regarding his niece’s experience.

Kiernan stated, “I think there was just such a sort of specific drive in the way that she spoke and there was a wise beyond her years-ness that I really loved because I think you can be mature and grounded and independent and thoughtful, but also be a kid … she’s incredibly responsible and has to be responsible for a lot more than a lot of people her age are, but at the same time, is still finding herself and growing up.”

Kiernan Shipka stuns in minidress for fall

Fans of Kiernan will likely have spotted her recent update, one seeing her in a nude ribbed minidress while posing from a backyard couch.

Showing off her legs as she leaned forward a little, the actress looked like a total doll, backed by brick walls and greenery. She also donned the popular footwear brand Uggs, mentioning it in her caption.

Kiernan said it was “starting to feel like fall.” She added a hashtag of #uggseason. The 2000s boot has made a major comeback in the 2020s.