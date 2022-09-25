Kiernan Shipka in skimpy spandex celebrates ‘leg day’

Kiernan Shipka smiling and happy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Kiernan Shipka is celebrating workout time and a day focusing on her legs.

The 22-year-old actress let her social media followers know that keeping fit is a lifestyle for her this weekend, posting a fun social update on her Instagram Stories and shouting out her trainer, Harley Pasternak.

Kiernan posed for a humorous photo as she showed off her trim figure, also rocking a matching look in black spandex.

The image came with Kiernan, Harley, and others posing indoors during a downtime moment.

The Mad Men actress drew attention to her toned legs as she wore a very skimpy black pair of shorts, ones she paired with a matching crop top with thin straps.

Also showcasing hints of her abs, the blonde posed backed by workout equipment from a gym. Her post came as a repost from Harley, also known for training 42-year-old fashion designer Jessica Simpson.

“Leg day!!!” a caption read.

Pic credit: @kiernanshipka/Instagram

Kiernan Shipka is the ‘queen’ of hamstring moves

Harley, meanwhile, has been sharing footage of his famous client on his Instagram.

In 2021, he posted a video of Kiernan in a green Alo Yoga sports bra and shorts. The actress was seen doing slow moves to work her hamstrings, with a caption shouting her out.

Harley wrote: “The Queen of lean and mean hamstrings, @kiernanshipka absolutely MASTERING the Nordic curl and the dumbbell stiff leg deadlifts. There are two ways of properly trained in your hamstrings, hip extension and knee flexion.”

He added, “The Nordic curl is about as intense as you can get for eccentric knee flexion, and the dead lift is all about hip extension. Both of these important movements strengthen the back of the lower body.”

Kiernan Shipka shows off stunning figure in leggy looks

Kiernan continues to show off the results of her workouts in gorgeous and often leggy looks posted to her Instagram.

She’s gone hot pink in a minidress and high heels, this via an April share that saw her rock the platforms trend as she matched from head to toe and added in pink gloves.

Kiernan tagged Italian designer Valentino. The star fronts Thom Browne, though. Kiernan is now part of the celebrity crew fronting clothing or luggage brands, including rival brand Coach, which is fronted by singers Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez. Kiernan is followed by 7.9 million on Instagram.