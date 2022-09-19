Kiernan Shipka in sheer lingerie shows her ‘Sunday best’

Kiernan Shipka close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FeatureFlash

Kiernan Shipka is delighting her 7.9 million Instagram followers with a classy and unusual lingerie look while showing off her “Sunday best.”

The rising “it” girl and actress looked like a total angel in white as she went for baby doll vibes on her social media last weekend.

She posed in a see-through look while also drawing attention to her super-slim figure.

Leaning against a hotel bedroom wall and by a floor-to-ceiling sliding door mirror, Kiernan showed off her toned legs and tiny waist as she stood in a leggy and ruffly white dress that was both sheer and embellished, also going for a structured bust detailing and waist bow as she rocked the lingerie dress trend.

Wearing her hair tied back, the 22-year-old drove fans to swipe, where a shot showed her leaning against closet doors and better showing off the intricate dress designs.

Ensuring she shouted out Giambattista Valli and Christian Louboutin for the look, the fashionista earmarked her influencer edge, also sharing her sense of humor via the “Sunday best” caption.

Kiernan went glam in low-key makeup with thick lashes and defining blush, wearing discreet and chic earrings to dress up her outfit.

Kiernan isn’t short on the brand mentions on her Instagram, and they’re earning her cash.

Kiernan Shipka fronting Thom Browne designs

Earlier this year, and in an unusual helicopter pad shoot, Kiernan wowed in a skimpy checkered bikini as she posed seated and in sneakers while name-dropping Thom Browne.

Wearing her hair all ’60s style in a bouffant bun and rocking shades, she posed with an iconic Thom Browne dog bag next to her, writing, “Blades up @thombrowne.”

Kiernan Shipka opens up on attitudes to style

The Mad Men star has opened up about her style. When profiled by Stylist, she revealed:

“For me, it’s about not taking it too seriously – whatever catches my eye. I like things that are basic and chic and adding in fun pieces here and there. I also love dressing up. If I’m going out – which I don’t do a lot – and I get to dress up, I’m going to put on my heels.”

Of her favorite brands, the blonde added: “Madewell kills the casual game. I really like AG for jeans and whatnot, and then as far as more splurge-y brands are concerned, I really like Markus Lupfer.”

Kiernan is also followed by an array of fashionable stars on Instagram. She is followed by Alexandra Daddario, Kaia Gerber, and Vanessa Hudgens.