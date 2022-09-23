Kiernan Shipka in nude minidress celebrates fall in backyard

Kiernan Shipka poses for a close-up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kiernan Shipka is ushering in fall with her Ugg boots as she stuns from her backyard.

The Mad Men actress was one step ahead of the game as she put her September style out there this week, posting a new Instagram snap and nailing the nude palette trend as she rocked a ribbed minidress.

The photo showed the rising “it” girl leaning forward a little as she posed solo from a comfy outdoor couch with red cushions and a dark wicker frame.

Resting her head on one hand as she posed with her knees knocked together, Kiernan showed off her super-slim legs as she modeled a strapless and thigh-skimming minidress in caramel shades.

Her toned shoulders were noticeable as the blonde added in cozy brown Ugg boots and shouted out the iconic footwear brand while opting out of accessories and keeping her makeup low-key.

Fans saw Kiernan backed by greenery and a brick wall. She wrote, “It’s starting to feel like fall…#uggseason.”

Kiernan has been shouting out plenty of brands lately. In 2022, she’s fronting Thom Browne and also recently name-dropped luxury French designer Dior, this as she posed outdoors and from a parking lot while leaning against an “OPEN 24/7” sign.

Stunning in a cut-out brown top and sheer black mid skirt, Kiernan wrote: “24/7.”

Kiernan Shipka says she doesn’t go out much

While Instagram photos show Kiernan out and about with friends, traveling, or on the red carpet, the star has said she’s a bit of a homebody.

Speaking to Stylist, the 22-year-old told of how she experiments with her style.

“For me, it’s about not taking it too seriously – whatever catches my eye. I like things that are basic and chic and adding in fun pieces here and there. I also love dressing up. If I’m going out – which I don’t do a lot – and I get to dress up, I’m going to put on my heels,” she stated.

Kiernan Shipka reveals being ‘basic’ in the kitchen

Kiernan did offer an insight into what she does at home, though, revealing that she digs cooking. “I make basic stuff. I don’t really follow recipes. I enjoy the eating aspect, I enjoy the fact that I can cook something for myself,” she added, although she did say she wasn’t into “major recipes.”

Kiernan is followed by 7.9 million on Instagram, with celebrity followers including actress Vanessa Hudgens and singer Bebe Rexha.