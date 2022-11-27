Kiernan Shipka was fabulous in a minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Kiernan Shipka posed for a stunning shot with her long legs taking center stage in a little dress.

The dress featured one sleeve over one shoulder, soft, feathered, black material with red at the top, and cropped at her upper thighs. The style of the dress showed off her amazing legs and sculpted shoulders.

Kiernan paired the dress with close-toed black heels. She stood on the staircase with grace and ease as she sported the heels.

The 23-year-old actress styled her blonde hair elegantly back with her bangs hanging loose in the front. Her makeup was beautiful, with rosy cheeks, dark eyeshadow, long lashes, and red lips.

Kiernan’s overall look was one of glamor. She looked elegant and refined as she posed for the camera.

The Hollywood star posted the series of photos to Instagram on Saturday with the caption, “on the stairs again.”

Kiernan Shipka promotes Giambattista Valli

Kiernan Shipka posted a lovely photo to Instagram, wearing Giambattista Valli. She wore a strapless dress that was bright pink and featured ruffles going down the sides.

Her blonde hair was styled half up, with her bangs hanging free in the front. Kiernan’s makeup featured a winged cat eyeliner, glossy lips, and rosy cheeks.

The actress accessorized with a silver necklace with a small pendant and shiny, dangling earrings.

Kiernan included in her caption “party girl” before tagging Giambattista Valli’s official Instagram page. The post was flooded with over 500 comments.

Kiernan Shipka is glowing in gold

Kiernan Shipka posted another glittering photo to Instagram, in which she looked absolutely gorgeous in a gold minidress.

The actress wore a strapless gold dress with a small, triangular cutout. The gold color brought out the star’s glowing complexion and her bright, blonde hair.

Kiernan posed in front of candles with bright gold candle holders and a mirror with a matching gold frame. The entire photo glowed with gold, but Kiernan took center stage with her loveliness.

Kiernan seemed reminiscent of Goldilocks herself as the light reflected around her.

The Hollywood sensation’s blonde hair was styled with soft curls that flowed past her shoulders. Her hair was parted in the middle, and her bangs were pushed to either side of her face.

Kiernan’s makeup was perfect with dark lips, rosy cheeks, and long eyelashes. She gazed into the camera with a straight face.

Kiernan captioned her post by simply writing, “goldie.”