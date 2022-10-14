Kiernan Shipka shows off her legs in a strapless dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Kiernan Shipka stunned in a strapless polka-dot dress that showed off her legs in fishnets.

The plunging and strapless dress showed off her collarbone and shoulders and was pushed up around her long legs. The dress was dark black with bright red and large polka dots that nicely complemented the artist’s complexion.

Kiernan paired her dress with fishnet tights that further accentuated her legs and gave the outfit an extra edge. The actress wore sleek black and shiny boots over the fishnets that reached her mid-shin and featured incredibly tall platform heels.

The 22-year-old actress accessorized with several gold necklaces with pendants of varying lengths that brought out the bright blonde color of her hair. Her nails were manicured with a soft, skin-toned color.

Kiernan wore her wavy blonde hair with face-framing bangs down and parted in the middle. Her makeup was classic with soft liner, a touch of mascara, rosy cheeks, and pink lips.

The Mad Men actress’ overall look was sweet and edgy all at the same time. She posted the series of photos to Instagram on Friday with the caption, “let’s boogie baby!!!!!”

Kiernan Shipka will star alongside Dwanye Johnson and Chris Evans

Kiernan recently posted an image that showed a headline of an article by Matt Grobar on Deadline. The headline stated that Kiernan will star in a holiday event film called Red One for Prime Video with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans.

The article was published on September 6 and Kiernan posted the image of the article to Instagram on the same day.

The movie should be released in 2023 and Kiernan seems excited to let her fans know all about it. The movie will also star Lucy Liu and is directed by Jake Kasdan.

Kiernan Shipka stuns in a bikini in front of a helicopter

Kiernan has an adventurous spirit, so it should be no surprise that she would casually pose in a bikini in front of a helicopter. The superstar posted the image to Instagram with the caption, “Blades up.”

Kiernan’s bikini featured a black and white checkered pattern and she paired it with white shoes and socks. She accessorized with stylish, pink-toned sunglasses and wore her blonde hair in a high bun.

The star had a small, dog-shaped purse sitting by her side, and the helicopter was close behind her.