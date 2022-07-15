Kiernan Shipka in bikini impresses on helicopter runway

Kiernan Shipka close up. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com /FeatureFlash

Kiernan Shipka is thrilling fans in a checkered bikini as she poses from a helicopter runway.

The 22-year-old Mad Men actress kicked Friday off with a bang as she updated her Instagram, sharing a figure-flaunting shot and making her swimwear look trendy as she added in sneakers.

Posting for her 8 million followers, the Chicago-born star sizzled in sunlight and under blue skies as she sat in a skimpy monochrome two-piece, also showing off a cute, dog-shaped purse from American designer Thom Browne.

Proving her endorsement potential as she sat backed by a chopper, Kiernan wore her blonde locks up in a bouffant bun, also rocking slight bangs, plus shades.

“Blades up. @thombrowne,” an amusing caption read.

It looks like another celebrity is fronting another famous brand.

This isn’t the first designer mention from Kiernan this year. In April, the star posed in a leggy and hot pink minidress and massive matching platforms as she tagged luxury Italian designer Valentino – actress Zendaya is the classic brand’s main face.

Kiernan Shipka confirms social media love

While some celebrities shy away from exposure on social media, Kiernan is happy to post – not on every platform, though. “I like Instagram. I have Twitter but I don’t really tweet that much, but it’s a cool platform to communicate and to have a voice. Definitely a really positive aspect of social media is that you can have a voice,” she told Vogue.

Kiernan Shipka knows her designer brands

Speaking of her favorite outfits, Shipka added: “My staple is a pair of Madewell jeans, I couldn’t live without them. They’re high-waisted and flared and I wear them all the time. A pair of Miu Miu boots that I always have on and a good pair of sneakers, right now I’m totally into Adidas Stan Smiths. A good pair of sunglasses, for sure. I’m also going to go with a power accessory of some sort, maybe a necklace or bracelet, something bold to pop an outfit.”

Miu Miu is fast rising. The sister brand to Prada has snapped up actress Vanessa Hudgens and French model Thylane Blondeau for its promos this year. Hudgens follows Kiernan on Instagram, as do celebrities including The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario and model Kaia Gerber.

Kiernan, meanwhile, keeps tabs on singer Taylor Swift, TikTok star Addison Ray, plus actress Bella Thorne and socialite Paris Hilton. For more from Kiernan, give her Instagram a follow.