Kiernan Shipka provided her fans with some incredible, mesmerizing views while she gave off some serious disco vibes in her most recent share.

The 23-year-old actress is famously known for her spell-casting role in Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and has been busy scoring other lead roles ever since the show’s finale back in 2020.

Kiernan has also remained highly active on her Instagram, which is where she keeps her fans informed on her most recent endeavors along with her latest wardrobe masterpieces.

In her most recent share, the young star did exactly that.

Kiernan took to Instagram, where she blessed her 7.9 million followers with the epic disco ensemble.

The actress effortlessly glistened as she lit up the room with her killer fit.

Kiernan Shipka lights up the room in her glitzy minidress

With the holidays now here, Kiernan apparently felt the need to gift her fans early with an aesthetically pleasing treat.

The actress looked phenomenal as she cozied up on her white shag rug while she rested along the side of her bed.

While she sat on the ground, she lightly arched her back and propped her head up against the bed as she smiled at the camera.

Kiernan was photographed wearing a gorgeous, glitzy minidress. The top of the dress was completely embellished with a shimmery, silver sequin design, while the bottom was made up of mini disco balls.

The dress fell to her mid-thigh while the killer piece highlighted her toned, slender legs.

She further accessorized with an assortment of silver jewelry. She sported an array of silver necklaces and a chunky diamond ring.

For this special occasion, Kiernan styled her hair in voluminous, tight blonde curls that elegantly flowed down her chest.

She then coordinated her makeup to match the fun shimmery vibe of the photo as her skin was elegantly glowing in the shot.

She went with a bold, smokey eye along with some long, luxurious lashes. She then added some blush which gave the actress a perfect rosy look. She finished her makeup by wearing a pink glossy lip.

Overall, Kiernan looked flawless in her glitzy attire as she perfectly executed this well-crafted disco masterpiece.

Kiernan Shipka stars in Roku’s Swimming With Sharks

Kiernan doesn’t seem to slow down, especially when it comes to her acting career.

The blonde beauty surprised fans as she announced that she’d be starring in a new television series called Swimming With Sharks.

The new psychological drama follows the story of a young female assistant who is surrounded by manipulative schemers. However, the young woman will shock them as she is poised to outwit them all.

The first season was released earlier this year and can be watched exclusively through Roku.

Kiernan is joined by costars Diane Kruger, Kathleen Robertson, and Finn Jones, and they all performed exceptionally well.

Fans can now watch the new series as all six episodes are available for streaming on The Roku Channel.

Even though Swimming With Sharks is a short, limited series the show announced that they’d be coming back with Season 2 sometime in early 2023.

Fans should keep their eyes peeled as there will surely be more news to come in the near future.