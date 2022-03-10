Kiernan Shipka declares it’s ‘bath time’ while wearing a sparkly pink gown, high heels, and messy locks

Kiernan Shipka wore a sparkly, pink sequined gown with heels and perfectly messy hair while declaring it was ‘bath time.’ ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/Admedia

Kiernan Shipka made bath time look glamorous when she shared a new photo to her Instagram account recently.

The 22-year-old has starred in hit shows such as Mad Men, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene.

Kiernan wowed her fans in a stunning gown and heels, keeping her blonde hair down and perfectly messy. Captioning the shot saying simply “bath time,” Kiernan gave new meaning to the idea of bodily washing as she posed casually next to a tub.

Kiernan wowed in a sequined gown and heels while sitting next to a bathtub

The actress looked like she was promoting a new fragrance or body wash with the sensual post, though no products could be seen, of course, as she merely seemed to be having a good time with her social media page.

Kiernan’s blonde locks were kept down, framing her face in a perfectly-wavy halo, and her face looked glowing and fresh with minimal make-up.

Fans had a lot to say about the look, writing comments like “Kiernan you’re not supposed to wear dresses or high heels into the bath,” “God have mercy on me!!😭💕,” and “Beautiful shot! 📸⭐️☀️💯❤️.”

Pic credit: @kiernanshipka/Instagram

Kiernan recently had the internet shook when she wore a see-through lingerie top

Appearing to be fully embracing her adulthood, Kiernan recently shared another stunning shot that showed off her smooth skin and toned body.

The actress rocked a sexy, sheer, black, lingerie-style corset top two weeks ago, saying she was celebrating “twosday” while taking the sexy selfie.

Pic credit: @kiernanshipka/Instagram

Fans again rushed to her page to comment, sharing their support, and shock, over the risque look.

Kiernan once was hilariously mistaken on her own account for Emma Watson

Although Kiernan definitely has her own distinct look, the actress continues to be mistaken for other actresses in the industry.

First, as Teen Vogue reported, Kiernan is often compared to Mckenna Grace from Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the doppelgangers have even been splashed on Twitter for their eerily-similar facial features.

Another hot Hollywood actress that gets confused with Kiernan is Harry Potter star Emma Watson, and someone even went as far as to accidentally mistake Kiernan for the other actress on her own social media page.

After posting a shot of herself holding a dog inside a car, a fan hilariously commented saying “so pretty Emma Watson,” as reported on by Monsters & Critics.

Kiernan apparently took the comment in stride in the now-deleted Instagram post, jokingly telling the fan “thank you. I had an amazing time filming Harry Potter & am really thrilled about all the new projects I’m doing now!”