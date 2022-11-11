Kiernan Shipka celebrates her 23rd birthday with champagne in a stunning designer gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kiernan Shipka was draped in designer for her birthday yesterday, November 10.

The actress looked ready to celebrate in a chic baby doll-style dress.

Kiernan leaned against a grand piano and posed next to her floral birthday cake and a bottle of champagne for a Gatsby-esque birthday photoshoot.

She shared photos of herself from the day. The young actress also reposted the birthday wishes she received online.

Kiernan’s many friends and famous names like January Jones, who played her mother in the show Mad Men, wished her a happy birthday.

She thanked everyone for the birthday love before posting some final pictures.

Kiernan Shipka celebrates her 23rd birthday in designer

The 23-year-old shared a series of poses in her ruffled tulle birthday dress for her 7.9 million Instagram followers.

She wore a puffy light tan dress with stunning black lace detailing. The dress featured spaghetti straps, and the almost-lingerie-like top part was black floral lace.

Kiernan showed off her backless dress from all angles. She kicked up her leg in one of the shots and captioned the post, “23’s gonna be flirty.”

Kiernan wore black and brown heels to match the look.

The birthday girl wore her blonde hair tied back into a sleek bun. She had a sharp triangular part in her hair where her bangs were slicked back.

Kiernan’s expertly done makeup was just as elegant as her dress. The actress wore winged eyeliner for a dramatic cat-eye look and just a hint of rose lip color.

Kiernan relaxes before new movie role

Kiernan has been acting since she was a baby but initially gained recognition from the AMC show Mad Men.

The actress is known for her role as Sally Draper in Mad Men as well as her starring role in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Legend of Korra.

In September, it was confirmed that Kieran was cast in a new movie called Red One.

Kiernan is set to star alongside Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in the film.

While there aren’t many details available yet, it was revealed that the movie would supposedly explore the genre of holiday movies. Jake Kasdan, the director of the Jumanji series, will reportedly direct the action-adventure film.

The movie Red One will be available to rent on Amazon Prime next year.