Kiernan Shipka arches back in strapless dress on the stairs

Kiernan Shipka is stunning on the stairs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kiernan Shipka is widely recognized for her career as an actress, but she should be more talked about for her fashion choices.

Landing the leading role in a show like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina certainly put her on the map, but worldwide love for her doesn’t stop there.

With almost 8 million social media followers, even if Kiernan’s just posing for a social media picture, she dazzles.

She always knows how to dress in the most beautiful outfits before enjoying a night out on the town.

Kiernan has been busy encouraging her followers to donate to causes while also attending major Hollywood events –– and she’s also been busy dressing to the nines.

Her latest strapless dress deserves as much attention as possible.

Kiernan Shipka arched her back in a sexy strapless dress

Kiernan has come a long since her days dressing up as a teenage witch on the CW network. The strapless dress she wore in her Instagram Story picture was a great fashion decision based on the way it flawlessly fit her body.

The top of the strapless dress was black was shimmery glitter scattered all over it. The bottom of the dress was covered in puffy burgundy ruffles.

Pic credit: @kiernanshipka/Instagram

Since the dress was completely strapless, Kiernan’s arms, shoulders, and collarbone were clearly visible.

She arched her back and tilted her head to let her hair fall freely and wildly. Kiernan’s blonde hair looked gorgeous as it was filled with smooth waves.

She accessorized the fancy gown with a solo gold necklace clasped around her neck.

The side profile view of her face revealed that she was wearing eyebrow tint, lashes, and eyeliner.

Kiernan Shipka is a huge fan of strapless dresses

Kiernan is the type of star who must be super comfortable showing off her shoulders because strapless dresses seem to be a staple in her closet.

In a series of dazzling photos she posted during the fall, she posed for the camera wearing a black strapless dress on a yellow staircase.

Not only was the staircase giving total Titanic vibes, but Kiernan was giving total midnight princess vibes.

The sexy black dress was covered in fluffy frills at the top, directly across her chest and upper stomach.

The dress stopped at the top of her thighs, revealing her long, lean legs. She wore black high heels with pointy tips.

The hairstyle she wore for the evening was an updo with her bangs parted in the middle. She kept her makeup clean-cut and classy.