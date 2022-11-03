Khloe Kardashian spends time in New York. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

The Kardashian family never misses when it comes to dressing up in fun costumes for a holiday like Halloween. They dress up for major events year-round, after all.

Khloe Kardashian is part of the famous clan, which means she definitely knows how to dress for any occasion.

She went all out in matching costumes with her daughter, True Thompson, in preparation to celebrate for the evening.

The costumes Khloe and True wore together looked absolutely adorable on the mother-daughter duo.

Their costumes get even cuter when you take into account the fact that they perfectly matched their pet cat.

Before Halloween festivities, Khloe also posed on top of a fitness machine to promote a new piece of exercise equipment that she’s been loving lately.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson were matching kittens

Khloe and True both wore shiny gray costumes to dress up like cats for Halloween. The costumes were made of a soft and shiny material that covered them from head to toe since they were designed as bodysuits.

Khloe and True both wore silver cat ears in front of their space buns as well. Around their necks, they both added pink collars with dangling pendants.

Khloe went the extra mile with the shoes she decided on. She wore a pair of over-the-knee-high metallic silver boots with heels. Khloe and True both painted their faces with cat noses and whiskers. Khloe also added some dramatic eye makeup including eyeshadow, eyeliner, and lashes.

Khloe Kardashian is raving about Hydrow Rowers

Khloe recently shared a picture of herself exercising in a spandex outfit that was completely formfitting. Her high-waisted leggings were tight enough to show off the curves of her hips and legs.

On top, she wore a crop top that was too long to be a sports bra, but too short to be a full tank top. There were a few inches of skin on her back visible thanks to the design.

On her feet, Khloe wore a pair of black, white, and gray sneakers that would be perfect for any hard-hitting workout. Her hair looked long and luxurious, parted in the middle and styled in smooth waves down her back.

She posed for a photo sitting on a Hydrow Rower inside her home gym to show her followers the new piece of fitness equipment that has her super excited.

Fitness is something Khloe cares about, based on how often she openly talks about it. She prioritizes her health and well-being in a major way. She encouraged her followers to check out Hydrow Rowers themselves.