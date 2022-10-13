Khloe Kardashian stuns in her pajamas while kneeling on her bed

Khloe Kardashian rocked a racy nightwear ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

Khloe Kardashian looked sensational as she posed on her bed for a stunning pajama shoot.

The reality TV star was all in white for the sultry snaps.

She knelt on a bed of cream sheets and pillows while gazing provocatively with a smoky-eyed look.

A pajama jacket was pulled off one shoulder, and she wore shorts showing off her tanned legs.

One hand was resting on a leg, revealing long nails painted white.

Her dyed blonde hair tumbled down over her shoulders, completing her look with a gold necklace.

Khloe Kardashian had rare tumor removed

Khloe revealed that she had to have a rare tumor removed from her face this week.

The 38-year-old said she had initially thought the bump was a “zit” but decided to get it checked out after it didn’t budge for seven months. Doctors then said she needed an immediate operation after a biopsy on the lump.

In a heartfelt post on her Instagram Stories, Khloe urged others to have any changes to their skin checked out.

She told followers she was someone who uses sunscreen every day but needed to have a melanoma removed from her back at the age of 19, “so I am pre-composed to melanomas.”

Khloe revealed she had decided to address rumors circulating the internet. Some had speculated that the Good American founder had had plastic surgery done after she was seen with bandages on her face.

Khloe said she hoped her 276 million followers enjoyed her new bandaged look, and she pleaded with them, “Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”

Khloe Kardashian is rocking the minidress look

Monsters and Critics told this week how Khloe had brushed off the rumors about her face to share stunning snaps of her posing in a thigh-skimming minidress.

In a sumptuous bathroom shot, Khloe leaned back on a tub in the figure-hugging black outfit, perfectly showcasing her long, tanned legs.

Another shot saw her posing provocatively in front of a hallway mirror.

The stunning look was completed with silver boots, and she clutched a luxury handbag.

We also told how Khloe wowed in another minidress as she stepped out with her pal Malika Haqq.

Khloe hooked up with Malika for an event celebrating the launch of sister Kourtney’s new vitamin brand Lemme.

And she wore a stunning short dress with thigh-high boots that perfectly accentuated her slimline figure.