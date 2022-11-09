Khloe Kardashian at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event in 2018. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Khloe Kardashian showed off her thin figure and toned legs in a throwback photo wearing a stunning sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress.

She shared the image in her Instagram Stories to honor her long-time friend, Simon Huck, who was celebrating his birthday over the weekend.

Simon is a long-time friend of Khloe and the Kardashian family, who you may recognize from his occasional appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and the family’s other reality shows.

He and his former business partner, Jonathan Cheban, befriended Khloe and her sisters while working in PR long before they became the celebrities they are today.

In honor of Simon’s birthday, Khloe shared an adorable throwback photo of the two in Italy for Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker back in May.

Since they were in Italy, the Kardashians took the opportunity to wear plenty of Italian luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana.

Khloe Kardashian channeled the Queen of Hearts

Khloe showed off her long, toned legs in the vintage D&G Queen of Hearts gown, lifting her leg while posing with Simon.

The off-the-shoulder dress featured a black corseted bodice and a floor-length sheer skirt. It featured gorgeous heart details and the word “LOVE” across her chest.

Khloe accessorized her dramatic look with a D&G jeweled tiara and chunky statement earrings, which dangled decorative crosses from hearts.

Her hair was in a partial updo, while the rest of her blonde curls rested on her back.

She captioned the photo which she shared to her Instagram Story, “Cheers to the man that does it all and makes it all look so chic and effortless @simonhuck happy birthday.”

Simon gripped Khloe’s thigh as he posed with her in a fitted grey suit.

The reality star shared other posts back in May that showed off the gown in better detail. Khloe also revealed that she got to meet Domenico Dolce, who is one-half of Dolce & Gabanna, while in Italy.

Khloe Kardashian promotes body positivity with Good American

In a recent Instagram post, Khloe announced that her body-positive clothing brand will be releasing a new collection.

Good American is a fashion-forward brand that offers clothes in a wide variety of sizes. They also use models with different body types to promote each product so shoppers can see what everything looks like on women closer to their size.

Khloe’s announcement was captioned, “Shine bright like a 💎@goodamerican Diamond Life collection out this Thursday, November 10th.”

Khloe is wearing items that will likely be included in the collection, including a shimmering silver crop top and a pair of ripped jeans featuring beaded details.