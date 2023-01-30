Khloe Kardashian has many reasons to be happy, and she showed one of those reasons in a social media post today.

The reality television star founded Good American in 2016, a size-inclusive brand of clothing with a focus on affordable denim.

Just like Kim Kardashian, Khloe has used her extensive social media following to promote her brand, Good American.

And while Kim was busy taking Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, to North West’s basketball game, Khloe was keeping her followers up to date with the latest happenings in her brand.

She has served as the model for many Good American campaigns for the brand, including the latest. For this post, the mother of two showed she had hopped on the incredibly trendy vegan leather train.

Khloe’s 292 million Instagram followers were among the first to see the stunning photo.

Khloe Kardashian promotes Good American Better Than Leather

The 38-year-old beauty announced the Better Than Leather collection, which purports to be superior to the animal product alternative.

Khloe looked fabulous as she struck a pose near a curtain-draped window. She placed her hands on her knees, getting low to the ground and looking to the side with a fierce gaze. This pose allowed fans to see Khloe’s triceps, undoubtedly the result of hours at the gym.

True’s mom donned a black corset-style top made of vegan leather. The Faux Leather Corset is available on the Good American website for $85.

She paired the top with the Good Icon Faux Leather Pants from the Better Than Leather collection, retailing at $180.

The Better Than Leather-themed image was black-and-white, adding a classic vibe to the shot.

Khloe’s caption read, “Better than leather @goodamerican.”

Khloe has been on a fitness journey for quite a long time. She had a show on E! called Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, where she helped people lose weight, stay fit, and feel their best after breakups.

As seen in recent shots, Khloe has had a revenge body of her own.

Khloe Kardashian’s weight loss journey

Khloe discussed her weight loss journey, revealing she lost 60 pounds after giving birth to True.

The reality star kept the weight off by exercising regularly. But Khloe revealed there were misconceptions about her weight loss.

Khloe explained, “I think everyone just thinks, ‘Oh, I’m going to work out, and I’m going to lose all this weight in two months.'”

She added, ” It doesn’t work that way… It’s going to be a long journey, but it’s going to be the most rewarding journey.”

Khloe described beginning an exercise routine as “agony.”

She continued, “When I was heavier, and when I was more unhealthy, I had no idea what I was doing. I think I started two days a week for the first two weeks, and then I advanced to Monday, Wednesday, Friday.”

However, Khloe turned a corner and kept the weight off all these years later by keeping things consistent in the gym.