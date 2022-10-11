Khloe Kardashian shows off amazing legs in thigh-skimming minidress for MUA shout out

Khloe Kardashian’s face. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

The latest news surrounding Khloe Kardashian is that she’s dealing with a major health scare regarding the skin on her face.

Fortunately, she’s been able to cover up with a facial bandage while she continues wearing stunning designer clothing through the healing process. Her latest sexy photos she posted on her Instagram page make it look as if she’s not wearing a facial bandage at all.

Khloe posed for a sultry set of photos wearing a little black dress that was short enough to show off her legs and thighs.

The thigh-skimming dress revealed enough skin to reveal just how toned and tan she is at the moment.

Since the dress had long sleeves and a high collar, it seemed she was opting for a more modest look up top.

The dress also came with built-in gloves to cover all of her fingers. On her feet, Khloe was wearing tall boots covered in glittery gems or rhinestones.

Khloe Kardashian’s thigh-skimming minidress stole the show

In her hand, she was holding a small black purse that was big enough to potentially hold a cell phone and a few other personal items. Khloe rocked a pair of white hoop earrings to go along with her shimmery gray eyeshadow look with rose blossom-colored lipstick.

In terms of her health, Khloe recently opened up about the tumor that was developing on her cheek for several months before she had it surgically removed by doctors. She raved about the fact that she was still able to make facial bandages look good with the right hair, makeup, and clothing lined up.

Khloe shouted out all of the amazing doctors who have worked with her to ease the situation, and she also shouted out her makeup artist.

Khloe Kardashian certainly knows how to sparkle

In a separate series of photos posted by Khloe, she wore a gorgeous sparkling two-piece set on top of the black bodysuit.

The sparkling corset top paired perfectly well with the sparkling high-waisted shorts. It seemed that both pieces of the set were covered in shining crystals, inch by inch.

The black bodysuit she wore underneath had long sleeves, long pants, and a turtleneck collar. She hid the majority of her skin with all of the black fabric, but was still able to show off her figure.

Khloe accessorized with two cross necklaces around her neck, black sunglasses, a pair of small hoop earrings, and a tiny sparkling purse.

She wore her hair pulled up into a tight bun with strands of loose hair parted down the middle to frame her face. Her makeup looked lavish and dramatic with eyeshadow, lashes, mascara, and lipstick. Her acrylic nails were long, pointed, and pink.