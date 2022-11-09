Khloe Kardashian smirks while wearing lipstick. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

As the years have passed by, Khloe Kardashian has gotten better and better with her fashion sense.

Her style has improved in such a big way compared to the choices she made back in 2007 when her family’s reality TV show first premiered.

Now, a quick scroll through her Instagram reveals that she looks stunning in just about anything she decides to wear for the day from dresses to loungewear.

In a picture Khloe recently shared, she wore a chic top that made her look beyond stunning while spending time with her cat.

In a separate photo thread posted right before that, she proved that she looks amazing in the exact clothing she sells from her own brand, Good American.

Although Khloe has been widely recognized for rocking blonde hair over the last few years, she’s been opting for dark brown locks these days too.

Khloe Kardashian looks flawless in a white T-shirt

While promoting the Diamond Life Collection from her Good American clothing brand, Khloe posed for a sultry shot in an oversized white T-shirt with a thick collar.

The T-shirt appeared to be covered in a pattern of small gray polka dots. Khloe accessorized with a diamond choker necklace and a pair of clear pointed heels covered in crystal gems.

Her legs were easy to see as she squatted down for the photo. It’s unclear whether or not she was wearing a pair of incredibly short shorts underneath, based on the position of her body.

She posed for the promotional shot with her gray cat, who was also decked out in a diamond necklace. Khloe added a caption that said, “Grey Kitty Approved [diamond emoji] Drops Tomorrow.”

Khloe Kardashian promotes Good American’s Diamond Life Collection

Khloe posed for a couple of photos wearing a lovely outfit from her Good American Diamond Life Collection. The shiny crop top she wore had thick spaghetti straps that laid perfectly over her shoulders.

It was made of sheer material and designed to cut off right around her belly button to show off her flat stomach. Khloe wore a pair of denim jeans with ripped sections on each thigh.

The ripped areas were adorned with dangling diamonds, crystals, and gems. Although ripped jeans often give off a “grunge” look, Khloe looked more regal and royal than anything else.

On one wrist, she wore a chunky diamond bracelet to go along with her silver hoop earrings. In both photos posted by Khloe, she wore her dark brown hair parted down the middle with a face of dramatic makeup.