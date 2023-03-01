As one of the most successful businesswomen, Khloe Kardashian has managed to gain a loyal legion of fans who are super invested in her.

The 38-year-old mom-of-two is known for keeping fans up to date with what’s going on in her world and appears to have a close bond with her followers.

That said, last month, Khloe took to Twitter to apologize to her fans for being so MIA online.

“I miss you guys,” she wrote, adding, “I’m sorry I’ve been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and I’m not here for it. But I wanted to say hi to my babies.”

Fear not, Khloe has been active on Instagram and recently shared a new selfie of herself in the gym.

With a large following of 295 million followers, her post didn’t go unnoticed, racking up more than 6,100 comments.

Khloe Kardashian looked glam while working out

Khloe has always been one to document her fitness journey with her fans and recently posted a snapshot of her inside a gym.

Captured from the chest up, the founder of Good American shared a pouty selfie that saw her puckering up her full lips. She wore a plain white tank top that was low-cut at the front and accessorized with two necklaces.

Khloe scraped her dark hair off of her face and posed in front of a load of gym equipment behind her.

Gazing directly at the camera with her stunning eyes, she appeared to be going for a minimal makeup look.

“Happy Sunday,” Khloe captioned her post, adding the white heart emoji.

She tagged her younger sister Kendall Jenner, who recently was announced as the face of the jewelry brand Messika, for her necklace.

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand is inclusive for people of all sizes

Since 2016, Khloe has been busy building and expanding her own clothing brand, Good American.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, the reality star admitted the idea of starting her own line came from her own insecurities.

Explaining that her weight would fluctuate when she was younger, Khloe said that she would struggle to always find certain clothing in her size. Therefore, her goal for Good American was to cater all styles to everyone, despite how much they may weigh.

Good American’s sizes range from a double zero to a 32 plus. If stores are interested in buying items to sell, Khloe made a rule that they have to buy the whole range and not specific sizes.