Khloe Kardashian reveals whether she is ‘still sleeping’ with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian pictured at Gabrielle’s Angel Ball in 2016. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

Khloe Kardashian faces a lie detector machine as she is grilled by her sister Kourtney about her relationship status with ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian shares two children with Tristion and they welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy after she announced their split.

During her first pregnancy in 2018, Thompson reportedly had an affair. The following year the pair split after the NBA baller allegedly cheated on Kardashian with her younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods.

In 2020, they rekindled their romance after quarantining together during the COVID-19 lockdown.

They appeared to have split for the final time in June 2021 after Tristan got another woman pregnant during their relationship. However, many fans were convinced that Khloe was not done with her on-and-off boyfriend.

The Kardashian star revealed whether she was still intimate with her ex-fiance in a recent Vanity Fair video.

“Is there anything you’d like me to ask you? To clear up any rumors?” Kourtney asked her sister in the video. “Oh, are you still sleeping with Tristan?”

Khloe quickly responded, “No, I am not. I’m really not.”

When Kourtney checked with the polygraph examiner to see if Khloe was telling the truth, the examiner confirmed that she was being truthful.

“Bravo!” Kourtney exclaimed, to which Khloe responded, “I would die if it said I was.”

Khloe Kardashian won’t let True sleep over in Kourtney’s house

Khloe isn’t letting her daughter sleep over with her cousins at Kourtney’s house.

The Good American founder was asked by her sister during the lie detector test series

“Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?” to which Khloe responded, “Probably not.”

Kourtney questioned whether it was because they “have too much fun.”

Khloe left her reason a mystery. “No … I don’t think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is,” Khloe replied with a smile. True’s cousins are Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

Khloe Kardashian explained how she forgave Tristan Thompson

In an episode of The Kardashians, Khloe was asked about how she forgave and found peace with the father of her two children.

She attributed her ability to move on from the relationship to practice and cited her relationship with her ex-husband Lamar Odom who was found in a brothel after a near-fatal drug overdose.

“It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go,” she added. “Let go and let God,” she concluded, per PEOPLE.

During the episode, Kris Jenner praised her daughter for the way she handled the cheating scandal with Tristan.