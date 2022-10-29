Khloe Kardashian wears spandex to promote new workout equipment. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Fans of the Kardashians, and in particular Khloe Kardashian, can’t fail to have noticed her new, remarkably toned body. She uses a variety of methods to keep fit but has discovered a new one courtesy of her mom, Kris.

Once Khloe tried the Hydrow machine at her mom’s house, she was keen to add one to her own home gym and start working out on it. The rowing machine offers a full body workout in only 20 minutes, a bonus for busy Khloe.

Wearing a black cropped sports top paired with matching leggings, the 38-year-old mother of two strapped her feet into practical, but still stylish, grey trainers for the workout.

Khloe welcomed a son with Tristan Thompson via surrogate in July and now states that she is “done having kids.”

The couple, already parents of a daughter named True, aged 4, has had a famously on-off relationship.

After the pain of Tristan fathering a child with personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, while he was still involved with Khloe, she feels that she can start healing now her son is born.

Khloe Kardashian appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Khloe has always maintained impressive dignity in the face of her ex-partner’s infidelities and tried to ensure that co-parenting of their children remains possible. This was apparent when she recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She talked about her surrogacy journey and also discussed the changes she has made to her life following the birth of her second child.

She explained, “Learning to re-program myself… it doesn’t mean there is a wall and I built it up, I am just slowly healing, it doesn’t happen overnight.”

Clearly, the couple has not severed links completely, despite Tristan’s behavior as he frequently likes and comments on Khloe’s Instagram posts, including this particular one.

Khloe shows off new figure

In many recent posts, Khloe is not shy to rock skintight clothing. Attending Kim’s birthday party, she wore a figure-hugging pink bustier satin dress with a distinct nineties vibe. Pairing it with a floor-sweeping white satin coat, strappy pink sandals, and a fashion-forward tiny pink handbag, she wore her hair up in a messy top knot.

In another shot, Khloe stuns in a steel blue bodysuit from her sister’s range, SKIMS, styling it with a pair of Yeezy Season 5 thigh-high boots and a chainlink choker to emphasize the neckline. Khloe trolled her sister for wearing the same bodysuit a few hours later, saying, “Oh ok well I didn’t look like this in mine. Ha.”

It’s clear from these images though that she has been hitting the gym particularly hard recently however and that she looks equally as good as her sister in the body-con outfits.