Khloe Kardashian showed off her killer curves in a nude bodysuit that left very little to the imagination.

The nude number complimented Khloe’s sun-kissed skin and rested high on her hip, offering a cheeky glimpse at the star’s bottom.

Not to be overshadowed, Khloe’s abs looked more sculpted and chiseled than ever.

The gorgeous media personality posed with both arms overhead and hands running through her blonde hair.

She accessorized the hot look with massive gold hoop earrings, cranberry-colored lips, and of course, eyelashes for days.

The post read, “best bodysuits known to women,” and spoiler alert, she wasn’t talking about Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS.

Khloe Kardashian shared forgotten photos from Kim’s birthday in thigh-skimming pink mini dress

Khloe took to Instagram a few weeks ago with a string of breathtaking photos she’d forgotten to share from Kim’s birthday dinner.

The 38-year-old mother of two stunned in a slinky pink mini-dress with flattering ribbing and a spaghetti strap top.

The ensemble clung to her every curve and showed off her figure beautifully.

She elevated the pretty-in-pink look with a blush satin robe, hot pink purse, and strappy heels.

Khloe wore her hair in a relaxed updo and added a touch of bling with oversized diamond stud earrings.

She captioned the share, “forgot some photos. I had to post again. Ooops how stunning is this fabric tunnel @mindyweiss and @andrew_mindyweiss.”

Khloe Kardashian showed off toned legs in bed for paid partnership with PJ Place

Khloe cozied up in bed wearing a cute white loungewear set to promote PJ Place, a thriving sleepwear brand.

The beautiful socialite looked gorgeous, with her long locks down in rolling waves and her makeup done to perfection.

In the chic pajamas, Khloe’s body also looked impeccable, which unveiled her toned legs.

She captioned the post, “You will not want to take off this pajama set from @pjplace #ad … literally so comfortable. Check out @pjplace for more and get your pj set now in the link in my bio.”

In case you aren’t up to date, Khloe has been through the emotional ringer this past year with her ex Tristan Thompson’s infidelity.

However, Khloe perfectly illustrated her resilience by saying, “Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE.”