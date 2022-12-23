Khloe Kardashian looked sensational in a pair of Good American jeans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian set temperatures soaring as she slipped her famous figure and pert derrière into a pair of Good American Jeans.

The 38-year-old was hitting all the right angles while showing off her sizzling body and advertising the tight jeans from her clothing brand.

It totally makes sense that Khloe, who is always showing off her gorgeous curves, co-founded her own denim brand back in 2016 along with businesswoman Emma Grede.

The brand, which is all about promoting body inclusivity, notably made around $1 million in sales on just its first day, as Racked reports.

Since then, Good American has gone from strength to strength.

On Friday (December 23), Khloe took to her Instagram account to share a stunning snap of her modeling a pair of the brand’s jeans.

Khloe Kardashian sizzles in Good American snap

The KUWTK alum made sure all eyes were on her famous bottom as she struck a gorgeous pose for her 284 million followers.

Khloe was snapped next to a fancy car for the photoshoot, and she had her back to the camera, letting her derrière do all the talking.

Never one to be shy about showing skin in front of the camera, Khloe’s jeans also had frayed tears going down the legs, showing off a bit of skin.

The reality star also styled her iconic long locks into shiny and sleek waves that cascaded behind her.

Khloe captioned the snap, which was in black and white, “Good,” followed by a black love heart emoji.

Khloe Kardashian wants Good American to ’empower women’

Good American has become a super success and it could be said it’s down to the brand being size-inclusive and body-positive.

This is something that is close to Khloe’s heart, who has previously faced body-shakers in the past.

On her family’s reality show, The Kardashians, Khloe also revealed that she recalled struggling to find her size when shopping with her sisters, which was a big inspiration for her to create her inclusive brand.

Speaking to Bustle, she revealed how they created Good American in order to “meet a dire need for a fashion brand that’s inclusive in every way and empowers all women.”

Ranging in size from 0 to 32, the brand hopes to empower and include women of all sizes and shapes.

Good American only appears in certain stores

Good American notably only sells its merchandise to stores that will carry its entire size range.

During an interview with Elle magazine, Khloe revealed that due to the budgets of certain stores they cannot carry the entire line, but Khloe still wants all women to feel included and seen.

“For Good American, that’s who we’ve always been, and it’s not a fad for us,” she said.

On the website, the brand made sure to include three different models with different body types.

Khloe noted how having three different body types means there’s “a lot more work and more editing” because of the different models they have to pay as well as the longer shoot times.

However, this isn’t a big deal to Khloe or the brand as “it’s about the consumer.”

Recently, as Owler reports, the company is estimated to be worth $12.7 million.